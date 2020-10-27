Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police

Mets tower game a perfect allegory for Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 37m

In this game you try to build something although your basic foundation is wobbly and over time that lack of depth will come to be the reason for failure. Eventually everything collapses and then you begin to rebuild, hopefully with a new culture.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets