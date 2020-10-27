New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB owners expected to vote in favor of Steve Cohen Friday, Mets offseason now in Bill de Blasio’s hands - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
Major League Baseball owners are expected to vote Friday on Cohen’s approval to take over the Mets from Fred and Jeff Wilpon and Saul Katz, according to people familiar with the situation. Cohen needs to acquire at least 22 out of 29 votes of...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
🎃 Halloween 2012Free Agent
-
New Post: World Series Game Thread: Rays vs Dodgers, 8:08 PM – Game 6 https://t.co/k2mIavQIaO #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Candy corn at No. 8. This guy gets it.Ranking the 50 Halloween candies that matter, from worst to best https://t.co/mIhrcbCLoYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
We are online to vote. Apparently from where we stand, it’s at least 1 hour 15 minutes to the booths. Even if it was 4 hours and 15 minutes, it would be worth it. #VOTEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Update here: * MLB owners will vote on Steve Cohen’s purchase of the Mets on Friday * He is expected to be approved https://t.co/VTy8TGtvZ9From @DPLennon and me... * MLB owners are expected to vote on Steve Cohen's Mets purchase well before the mid-November meetings * Cohen is not expected to have trouble getting the required support More: https://t.co/GzqttoPLKhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets sale to Steve Cohen expected to be approved by MLB owners this week, per report https://t.co/kmx50cblASBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets