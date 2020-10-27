Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
56617799_thumbnail

MLB owners expected to vote in favor of Steve Cohen Friday, Mets offseason now in Bill de Blasio’s hands - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

Major League Baseball owners are expected to vote Friday on Cohen’s approval to take over the Mets from Fred and Jeff Wilpon and Saul Katz, according to people familiar with the situation. Cohen needs to acquire at least 22 out of 29 votes of...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets