Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
55525268_thumbnail

MLB owners will vote on Mets sale to Steve Cohen on Friday

by: Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman New York Post 41m

Major League Baseball owners will vote on the Mets’ ownership transfer on Friday, three industry sources told The Post. The transfer from the Wilpons to Steve Cohen is expected to pass. The

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets