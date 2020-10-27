New York Mets
Sale of Mets to Steve Cohen expected to be voted on by MLB owners Friday, source confirms | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 27, 2020 6:20 PM — Newsday 1m
Steve Cohen’s purchase of the Mets is heading to the bottom of the ninth. In another sign that the end is near for the Wilpon Mets, MLB owners are expected to vote Friday on Cohen as the team’s new ow
New Post: World Series Game Thread: Rays vs Dodgers, 8:08 PM – Game 6 https://t.co/k2mIavQIaO #Mets #LGM
Candy corn at No. 8. This guy gets it.Ranking the 50 Halloween candies that matter, from worst to best https://t.co/mIhrcbCLoY
We are online to vote. Apparently from where we stand, it's at least 1 hour 15 minutes to the booths. Even if it was 4 hours and 15 minutes, it would be worth it. #VOTE
Update here: * MLB owners will vote on Steve Cohen's purchase of the Mets on Friday * He is expected to be approved https://t.co/VTy8TGtvZ9From @DPLennon and me... * MLB owners are expected to vote on Steve Cohen's Mets purchase well before the mid-November meetings * Cohen is not expected to have trouble getting the required support More: https://t.co/GzqttoPLKh
Mets sale to Steve Cohen expected to be approved by MLB owners this week, per report https://t.co/kmx50cblAS
