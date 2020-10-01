Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Justin Turner Tests Positive For COVID19 While Winning World Series

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

Well, if you were looking for the perfect way to cap off the 2020 baseball season and this entire year, MLB just gave it to you. Justin Turner was removed from Game 6 of the World Series because he…

