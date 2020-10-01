New York Mets
Justin Turner Tests Positive For COVID19 While Winning World Series
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
Well, if you were looking for the perfect way to cap off the 2020 baseball season and this entire year, MLB just gave it to you. Justin Turner was removed from Game 6 of the World Series because he…
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in timeBlogger / Podcaster
This doesn’t seem to be following the protocols.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @PAndres2001: @bubbaprog Twitter synergy!Blogger / Podcaster
the ****Blogger / Podcaster
ohMy heart breaks for Turner. Just brutal. https://t.co/CVT9t0U1RzBeat Writer / Columnist
With Turner testing positive for Covid and being pulled in 8th inning, a Game 7 would have been in limbo. #MLB avoided that disaster, but now its fingers crossed that Turner is only one and it doesn’t grow to more than just a logistical nightmare.Beat Writer / Columnist
