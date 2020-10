RT @ AlexFast8 : Marcus Stroman had 100 IP & a sub 4 FIP in 5 seasons from 2014-19, with the only outlier coming in ’15 (27 IP). Here are the only pitchers with MORE such seasons in that span: Verlander Strasburg Scherzer Sale DeGrom Kershaw Bumgarner TL;DR @ STR0 has NEVER had a FIP above 4.