Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
56628593_thumbnail

Are analytics to blame for Rays’ Kevin Cash pulling Blake Snell too early from Game 6 of 2020 World Series? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell gave up one run in 5.1 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets