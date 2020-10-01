Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
56630924_thumbnail

If Red Sox’s John Henry goes public with IPO, Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner could follow suit, report says - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is considering taking his company, Fenway Sports Group, public in a deal which could be worth $8 billion.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets