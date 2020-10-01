Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
54807122_thumbnail

2020 MMO Report Card: Robinson Cano

by: Tatiana Snedeker Mets Merized Online 17m

Robinson CanoPlayer Data: Age 38, B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 49 G, 182 PA, 10 HR, 30 RBI, 9 BB , 24 SO, .316 BA, .352 OBP, .544 SLG, .896 OPSAdvanced Stats: .319 BABIP, .376 wOBA, 141 wRC+, 144

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets