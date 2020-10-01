New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2020 MMO Report Card: Robinson Cano
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Mets Merized Online 17m
Robinson CanoPlayer Data: Age 38, B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 49 G, 182 PA, 10 HR, 30 RBI, 9 BB , 24 SO, .316 BA, .352 OBP, .544 SLG, .896 OPSAdvanced Stats: .319 BABIP, .376 wOBA, 141 wRC+, 144
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @AlexFast8: Marcus Stroman had 100 IP & a sub 4 FIP in 5 seasons from 2014-19, with the only outlier coming in ’15 (27 IP). Here are the only pitchers with MORE such seasons in that span: Verlander Strasburg Scherzer Sale DeGrom Kershaw Bumgarner TL;DR @STR0 has NEVER had a FIP above 4.Player
-
George Springer is apparently unhappy that he never received an extension with Houston. Time for the #Mets to swoop in this offseason #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/43exTU25XoBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: 2020 MMO Report Card: Robinson Cano https://t.co/60s3bSPZoT #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This week on @apodoftheirown, @PetitePhD and @LindaSurovich talk about (hopefully) peaceful transfers of power, the audacity of rich owners (of baseball teams and bookstores), and fun World Series storylines. #TheresNoCryingInPodcasting https://t.co/Vs4UPIAkFtBlogger / Podcaster
-
Love thisHey, Seager and Bellinger, how you feeling this morning? https://t.co/v5ZEV85woGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @FTLO_Baseball: @TimothyRRyder Imagine pulling Josh Beckett in '03?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets