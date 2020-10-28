New York Mets
Sure is fortunate that COVID test didn’t come in three hours earlier and force a postponement of the World Series
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
Wow imagine if the COVID tests had come in before the game and MLB would have had to postpone Game 6. Imagine if the Rays had come back and MLB would have had to postpone Game 7. That would have been a major major story. It’s a good thing none of...
Tweets
Maybe the Mets should bring back D'Arnaud lolNo surprise here, but the Mets plan to decline Wilson Ramos' $10 million option for next season.Super Fan
RT @AmericanCFLFan: Three sneaky trades to upgrade positions of need (via @RisingAppleBlog) https://t.co/el4wya36B5Blogger / Podcaster
RT @ThePeterDragon: @Metstradamus If Jed Lowrie signs a contract and no one sees him, does he really exist?Blogger / Podcaster
Among 19 catchers with a min. 1,000 innings caught from 2019-20, James McCann posted the 5th-highest DRS at +9 (Realmuto was 4th at +11). Among 17 catchers with a min. 500 PAs in that same span, McCann’s 116 wRC+ was third-best. #Mets #LGMThat’s fine the Mets can sign James McCann and get several other pieces https://t.co/dfXK4NbhEkBlogger / Podcaster
We’ve teamed up with @NB_Baseball to help provide new sneakers to 5,000 kids in the area. Today the students at P.S. 115 in Brooklyn received their new sneakers. #LGM #MetsGivingOfficial Team Account
Happy 56th Birthday, Lenny Harris. In 76 games with the @Mets in 2000, Harris slashed .304/.381/.457 with a 118 wRC+. Harris owns the most career pinch hits with 212. @LennyHarris @Metsmerized @MetsmerizedJoeD #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
