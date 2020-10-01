Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
56631724_thumbnail

Ranking top 25 MLB free agents, and guessing where they’ll sign | Trevor Bauer, George Springer, J.T. Realmuto - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3h

With the 2020 World Series in the books, the offseason is here. Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer, Houston Astros right fielder George Springer and Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T Realmuto headline free agency.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets