It’s official: WFAN’s Joe Benigno is retiring | Details on last day, show - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

With Joe Benigno retiring, partner Evan Roberts is expected to connect with Craig Carton to form WFAN's new afternoon drive-time team.

Elite Sports NY


New York Mets decline club options for all eligible players (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 26m

The New York Mets are ready to move on from Wilson Ramos, Robinson Chirinos, and Todd Frazier. It's time for a fresh start. 

Empire Sports Media


New York Mets will reportedly decline Wilson Ramos club option

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

Free agency has officially started, and the first step for all 30 major league teams is to determine which options should they exercise and which players they will opt not to re-sign for the 2021 season. The New York Mets have a couple of cases. One...

nj.com


MLB investigating Dodgers’ Justin Turner for celebrating World Series with COVID-19 and without mask - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 of the 2020 World Series after it was determined he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mets Merized


Mets to Decline Options On Wilson Ramos, Frazier and Chirinos

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1h

Between Wilson Ramos, Todd Frazier and Robinson Chirinos, the Mets had three aging veterans that they could have kept around via team options. To no one's surprise, New York is expected to decline

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Edwin Diaz

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 1h

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

Newsday


Source: Mets plan to decline options on Wilson Ramos, Todd Frazier, Robinson Chirinos | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 28, 2020 2:36 PM Newsday 2h

The Mets plan to decline the 2021 team options held on the contracts of Wilson Ramos, Todd Frazier and Robinson Chirinos, a source said Wednesday. That was the expected decision in each of those cases

New York Post


Mayor de Blasio to decide on Mets sale within ‘the next few days’

by: Julia Marsh New York Post 2h

Mayor de Blasio said he’ll announce whether he plans to approve the Mets sale to hedge-funder Steven Cohen in the coming days after city lawyers complete a review of the deal. “The city

MLB Trade Rumors


Mets To Decline Option On Wilson Ramos

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Mets will decline their 2021 club option on veteran catcher Wilson Ramos. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

