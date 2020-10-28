New York Mets
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Edwin Diaz
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
New York Mets decline club options for all eligible players (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 27m
The New York Mets are ready to move on from Wilson Ramos, Robinson Chirinos, and Todd Frazier. It's time for a fresh start.
New York Mets will reportedly decline Wilson Ramos club option
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
Free agency has officially started, and the first step for all 30 major league teams is to determine which options should they exercise and which players they will opt not to re-sign for the 2021 season. The New York Mets have a couple of cases. One...
MLB investigating Dodgers’ Justin Turner for celebrating World Series with COVID-19 and without mask - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 of the 2020 World Series after it was determined he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mets to Decline Options On Wilson Ramos, Frazier and Chirinos
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1h
Between Wilson Ramos, Todd Frazier and Robinson Chirinos, the Mets had three aging veterans that they could have kept around via team options. To no one's surprise, New York is expected to decline
Source: Mets plan to decline options on Wilson Ramos, Todd Frazier, Robinson Chirinos | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 28, 2020 2:36 PM — Newsday 2h
The Mets plan to decline the 2021 team options held on the contracts of Wilson Ramos, Todd Frazier and Robinson Chirinos, a source said Wednesday. That was the expected decision in each of those cases
Mayor de Blasio to decide on Mets sale within ‘the next few days’
by: Julia Marsh — New York Post 2h
Mayor de Blasio said he’ll announce whether he plans to approve the Mets sale to hedge-funder Steven Cohen in the coming days after city lawyers complete a review of the deal. “The city
Mets To Decline Option On Wilson Ramos
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets will decline their 2021 club option on veteran catcher Wilson Ramos. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
