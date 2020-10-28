New York Mets
Mets decline options on Ramos, Chirinos, Frazier
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h
Mets catchers Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos, and infielder Todd Frazier became free agents after the team declined to pick up team options in their contracts.
Bill de Blasio is trying to kill Mets sale to Steve Cohen
by: Thornton McEnery, Josh Kosman, Julia Marsh — New York Post 2m
Bill de Blasio has privately told Major League Baseball that he will do everything he can to stop Steve Cohen from buying the Mets. The Post has learned that Hizzoner called MLB commissioner Rob
Rockies move on from three-time All-Star Daniel Murphy
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 3m
The Colorado Rockies are moving on from three-time All-Star infielder Daniel Murphy.
Mets decline '21 options for Ramos, 2 others
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 59m
The Mets declined the 2021 team options on catchers Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos, as well as infielder Todd Frazier, on Wednesday, all but ensuring that the club will seek catching help on the open market this winter. Ramos’ team option was...
MLB seems to be unfamiliar with Mookie Wilson
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
So I will remind you that I like Mookie Betts, a lot, and that I was the guy who wanted to trade him for Matt Harvey when you guys didn’t. That said, this makes me want to storm Park Avenue in protest…but as a peaceful person I will just shame Major...
Report: JT Realmuto prefers to stay with Phillies, not 'keen' on playing in New York - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 2h
With Major League Baseball’s offseason officially underway after the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series triumph, the focus quickly turns to the hot stove — particularly, the free-agent market. Amongst MLB’s best available players this winter is All-Sta
Press release: Mets roster moves for 10/28/20 | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
FLUSHING, N.Y., October 28, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have declined the club option on catcher Robinson Chirinos, infielder Todd Frazier and catcher Wilson Ramos.
New York Mets decline club options for all eligible players (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 3h
The New York Mets are ready to move on from Wilson Ramos, Robinson Chirinos, and Todd Frazier. It's time for a fresh start.
