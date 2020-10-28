New York Mets
De Blasio’s shameful Steve Cohen ploy traces back to Alex Rodriguez
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 2h
There have been so many things that have pockmarked the tortured and torturous Bill de Blasio Error in this city, ever since its residents made the ever-so-dubious decision to elect him Mayor in 2013
Scouting Report - RHSP - Jack Leiter
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Jack Leiter RHP 6-0 195 Vanderbilt Lookout Landing - Let the debate begin. We have 10 months until the 2021 Draft. Ro...
Report: New York City mayor Bill de Blasio trying to block sale of Mets to Steve Cohen
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 1h
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly is trying to block the sale of the Mets to billionaire Steve Cohen.
Mayor de Blasio Seeking To Squash Mets Sale
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 2h
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has privately told Major League Baseball that he will do everything he can to stop Steve Cohen from buying the Mets.That is what the New York Post is report
Rockies move on from three-time All-Star Daniel Murphy
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 3h
The Colorado Rockies are moving on from three-time All-Star infielder Daniel Murphy.
Mets decline '21 options for Ramos, 2 others
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4h
The Mets declined the 2021 team options on catchers Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos, as well as infielder Todd Frazier, on Wednesday, all but ensuring that the club will seek catching help on the open market this winter. Ramos’ team option was...
MLB seems to be unfamiliar with Mookie Wilson
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
So I will remind you that I like Mookie Betts, a lot, and that I was the guy who wanted to trade him for Matt Harvey when you guys didn’t. That said, this makes me want to storm Park Avenue in protest…but as a peaceful person I will just shame Major...
Mets decline options on Ramos, Chirinos, Frazier
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4h
Mets catchers Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos, and infielder Todd Frazier became free agents after the team declined to pick up team options in their contracts.
