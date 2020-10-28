New York Mets
Bill de Blasio spokesman denies report that mayor is 'trying to kill' Mets sale to Steve Cohen | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 28, 2020 10:01 PM — Newsday 2h
The Mets’ ownership change nearly complete, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio still wants to have a say. What he wants to say, exactly, depends on who you ask. The New York Post reported Wednesday ni
Scouting Report - C - Ian Moller
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Ian Moller C 6-1 201 Wahlert HS (IA) Fish Striped - 2. C Ian Moller, Wahlert Catholic High School (IA) The Marlins...
Mets decline options on Wilson Ramos, Todd Frazier, and Robinson Chirinos
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
None of the options had been expected to be picked up.
Pitching With Mister P
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a seriesin which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. That wasnt odd, but what was inside was.
Report: New York City mayor Bill de Blasio trying to block sale of Mets to Steve Cohen
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 4h
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly is trying to block the sale of the Mets to billionaire Steve Cohen.
De Blasio’s shameful Steve Cohen ploy traces back to Alex Rodriguez
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 4h
There have been so many things that have pockmarked the tortured and torturous Bill de Blasio Error in this city, ever since its residents made the ever-so-dubious decision to elect him Mayor in 2013
Mayor de Blasio Seeking To Squash Mets Sale
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 4h
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has privately told Major League Baseball that he will do everything he can to stop Steve Cohen from buying the Mets.That is what the New York Post is report
Rockies move on from three-time All-Star Daniel Murphy
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 5h
The Colorado Rockies are moving on from three-time All-Star infielder Daniel Murphy.
RT @pkoz7: I am disgruntled https://t.co/mT5yNiolMvBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JeffPassan: I certainly wasn’t expecting to wrap up the World Series writing a column about how baseball, as it so often does, represents America. But here we are. And while this was a sad paragraph to write, it is, as my mentions illustrate, completely undeniable: https://t.co/GOYVj6ud06 https://t.co/2LpdrVyRv3TV / Radio Personality
Time for some Rank And Trial! @sal_licata tells @emacSNY what he thinks the Mets' three biggest offseason needs are, and @MarcMalusis provides his thoughts on the list 👇TV / Radio Network
i cannot speak for others, but i’d just like to make it known that i never voted for de blasio.@mnioannou Everyone complaining about deBlasio..and yet he won re-election overwhelmingly. And would prob win if he ran again. So, outside of being pissed cause I’m a Mets fan what would you want me to say?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @JoePantorno: More from source: “[Cohen] will win in court (if it ever got that far). Besides, De Blasio needs bad PR like he needs a hole in the head.” #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JoePantorno: Texted a source with ties to Cohen on this: “Not worried.” #Mets #LGM https://t.co/NNk09otIJ7Blogger / Podcaster
