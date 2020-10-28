New York Mets
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to stop Mets sale to Steve Cohen as MLB owners are set to vote - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5m
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has a deal to buy the New York Mets for more than $2.4 billion, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio isn't on board.
Scouting Report - C - Ian Moller
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 7h
Ian Moller C 6-1 201 Wahlert HS (IA) Fish Striped - 2. C Ian Moller, Wahlert Catholic High School (IA) The Marlins...
Bill de Blasio spokesman denies report that mayor is 'trying to kill' Mets sale to Steve Cohen | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 28, 2020 10:01 PM — Newsday 8h
The Mets’ ownership change nearly complete, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio still wants to have a say. What he wants to say, exactly, depends on who you ask. The New York Post reported Wednesday ni
Mets decline options on Wilson Ramos, Todd Frazier, and Robinson Chirinos
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8h
None of the options had been expected to be picked up.
Pitching With Mister P
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 8h
Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a seriesin which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. That wasnt odd, but what was inside was.
Report: New York City mayor Bill de Blasio trying to block sale of Mets to Steve Cohen
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 9h
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly is trying to block the sale of the Mets to billionaire Steve Cohen.
De Blasio’s shameful Steve Cohen ploy traces back to Alex Rodriguez
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 9h
There have been so many things that have pockmarked the tortured and torturous Bill de Blasio Error in this city, ever since its residents made the ever-so-dubious decision to elect him Mayor in 2013
Mayor de Blasio Seeking To Squash Mets Sale
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 9h
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has privately told Major League Baseball that he will do everything he can to stop Steve Cohen from buying the Mets.That is what the New York Post is report
RT @QuinnSTLCards: Justin Turner walking on the field last night
-
Yeah they don't need more bad vibes so let Cohen buy the team foolI was just beginning to appreciate Lady Gaga, and now this...And the Mets just didn't need more bad vibes, which makes me even more upset
-
RT @jasoncfry: A Met for All Seasons continues with the pitcher his teammates called Mister Perfect, a nickname he probably didn't like. Faith and Fear in Flushing #Mets https://t.co/alP7MYnWRg
-
RT @pkoz7: I am disgruntled https://t.co/mT5yNiolMv
-
RT @JeffPassan: I certainly wasn't expecting to wrap up the World Series writing a column about how baseball, as it so often does, represents America. But here we are. And while this was a sad paragraph to write, it is, as my mentions illustrate, completely undeniable: https://t.co/GOYVj6ud06 https://t.co/2LpdrVyRv3
-
Time for some Rank And Trial! @sal_licata tells @emacSNY what he thinks the Mets' three biggest offseason needs are, and @MarcMalusis provides his thoughts on the list 👇
