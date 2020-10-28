Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
56653858_thumbnail

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to stop Mets sale to Steve Cohen as MLB owners are set to vote - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has a deal to buy the New York Mets for more than $2.4 billion, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio isn't on board.

Mack's Mets
56650646_thumbnail

Scouting Report - C - Ian Moller

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 7h

  Ian Moller   C 6-1 201 Wahlert HS (IA)   Fish Striped   -   2. C Ian Moller, Wahlert Catholic High School (IA)   The Marlins...

Newsday
56649891_thumbnail

Bill de Blasio spokesman denies report that mayor is 'trying to kill' Mets sale to Steve Cohen | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 28, 2020 10:01 PM Newsday 8h

The Mets’ ownership change nearly complete, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio still wants to have a say. What he wants to say, exactly, depends on who you ask. The New York Post reported Wednesday ni

Amazin' Avenue
56649849_thumbnail

Mets decline options on Wilson Ramos, Todd Frazier, and Robinson Chirinos

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8h

None of the options had been expected to be picked up.

Faith and Fear in Flushing
56649740_thumbnail

Pitching With Mister P

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 8h

Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a seriesin which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. That wasnt odd, but what was inside was.

Larry Brown Sports
54817359_thumbnail

Report: New York City mayor Bill de Blasio trying to block sale of Mets to Steve Cohen

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 9h

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly is trying to block the sale of the Mets to billionaire Steve Cohen.

New York Post
56648272_thumbnail

De Blasio’s shameful Steve Cohen ploy traces back to Alex Rodriguez

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 9h

There have been so many things that have pockmarked the tortured and torturous Bill de Blasio Error in this city, ever since its residents made the ever-so-dubious decision to elect him Mayor in 2013

Mets Merized
56648255_thumbnail

Mayor de Blasio Seeking To Squash Mets Sale

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 9h

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has privately told Major League Baseball that he will do everything he can to stop Steve Cohen from buying the Mets.That is what the New York Post is report

