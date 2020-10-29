New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Press release: Mets to hold instructional league in the D.R. | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., October 29, 2020 – The New York Mets will conduct an Instructional League at the team’s academy in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic. The six-week program will consist of 40 international players from within the organization and will...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Five Mets Nominated For 2020 All-MLB Team
by: Michael Logan — Mets Merized Online 34m
Major League Baseball released the nominees for the 2020 All-MLB First and Second Team Thursday morning. There are five Mets on the ballot; first baseman Dominic Smith, second baseman Robinson Can
METS TO HOLD INSTRUCTIONAL LEAGUE IN THE D.R.
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 35m
METS TO HOLD INSTRUCTIONAL LEAGUE IN THE D.R. FLUSHING, N.Y., October 29, 2020 – The New York Mets will conduct an Instructional League...
Yankees great Reggie Jackson takes sides in Steve Cohen-Bill de Blasio-Alex Rodriguez Mets fight - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 40m
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has a deal in place to buy the New York Mets for more than $2.4 billion.
Reggie Jackson pushes for Steve Cohen’s Mets purchase amid Bill de Blasio drama
by: Howie Kussoy — New York Post 46m
Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson tweeted out his support for Steve Cohen’s bid to become the new Mets owner, following The Post’s report that Mayor Bill de Blasio is trying to halt the hedge
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says review of Mets' sale to Steve Cohen is not about 'personal feelings' | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com October 29, 2020 12:54 PM — Newsday 47m
Nearly 11 months after his pursuit of the Mets became public, Steve Cohen’s $2.475 billion deal to buy the team will be voted on by MLB owners on Friday. That is the final step on the league side of t
NYC mayor deflects over review of Mets sale
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 57m
Citing a review of the proposed Mets sale because of the location of Citi Field, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declined to comment on whether he thought Steve Cohen would be a fit owner.
Mets to Boca Chica it up with their Instructional League
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 59m
My friends the Mets, soon to be owned by Steve “Baron” Cohen, want us to know METS TO HOLD INSTRUCTIONAL LEAGUE IN THE D.R. FLUSHING, N.Y., October 29, 2020 – The New York Mets will conduct an Instructional League at the team’s academy in Boca Chica,
VOTE NOW: 5 Mets up for All-MLB Team
by: Matt Kelly — MLB: Mets 1h
Major League Baseball introduced its first-ever All-MLB Team awards last year to give a more comprehensive honor that covered the full breadth of a big league season, complementing the All-Star Game selections that are awarded just past the season’s...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
I don’t know the #Mets budget for this year I don’t know if this de Blasio crap making the sale wait another few days has an impact But putting in a claim for a 1 year $10M deal with Brad Hand surely feels like a no brainerMinors
-
RT @TMKSESPN: Today starting at 2:55PM with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: The latest on #Mets sale, #Giants COVID tests & more! -4:45PM: @RJinVegas -5:30PM: @MelKiperESPN Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/7JWjfvlUrK or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/1o3J2NQf7yTV / Radio Personality
-
It's time for #TBT! We look back at 11/3/2016 the day that the B-Mets became the @RumblePoniesBB! Don't forget to check out our In-Person Anniversary Sale next Wednesday and Friday at NYSEG Stadium!Minors
-
RT @TheRecordSports: The latest on the latest Mets' mess by @JustinCToscano https://t.co/akbtfTr6Wt via @northjersey @APPSportsDesk @lohudsports @MyCJ_Sports @dailyrecordsptsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets fans have been tortured long enough. This mess with Bill de Blasio is pretty ridiculous. What we know and the remaining questions — including "Why is this even an issue?" https://t.co/kJyMimX8ZPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
- More Mets Tweets