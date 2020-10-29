Do Not Sell My Personal Information

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com October 29, 2020 12:54 PM Newsday 47m

Nearly 11 months after his pursuit of the Mets became public, Steve Cohen’s $2.475 billion deal to buy the team will be voted on by MLB owners on Friday. That is the final step on the league side of t

Five Mets Nominated For 2020 All-MLB Team

by: Michael Logan Mets Merized Online 34m

Major League Baseball released the nominees for the 2020 All-MLB First and Second Team Thursday morning. There are five Mets on the ballot; first baseman Dominic Smith, second baseman Robinson Can

METS TO HOLD INSTRUCTIONAL LEAGUE IN THE D.R.

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 35m

  METS TO HOLD INSTRUCTIONAL LEAGUE IN THE D.R.   FLUSHING, N.Y., October 29, 2020 –  The New York Mets will conduct an Instructional League...

Yankees great Reggie Jackson takes sides in Steve Cohen-Bill de Blasio-Alex Rodriguez Mets fight - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 40m

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has a deal in place to buy the New York Mets for more than $2.4 billion.

Reggie Jackson pushes for Steve Cohen’s Mets purchase amid Bill de Blasio drama

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 46m

Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson tweeted out his support for Steve Cohen’s bid to become the new Mets owner, following The Post’s report that Mayor Bill de Blasio is trying to halt the hedge

NYC mayor deflects over review of Mets sale

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 57m

Citing a review of the proposed Mets sale because of the location of Citi Field, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declined to comment on whether he thought Steve Cohen would be a fit owner.

Mets to Boca Chica it up with their Instructional League

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 59m

My friends the Mets, soon to be owned by Steve “Baron” Cohen, want us to know METS TO HOLD INSTRUCTIONAL LEAGUE IN THE D.R. FLUSHING, N.Y., October 29, 2020 – The New York Mets will conduct an Instructional League at the team’s academy in Boca Chica,

VOTE NOW: 5 Mets up for All-MLB Team

by: Matt Kelly MLB: Mets 1h

Major League Baseball introduced its first-ever All-MLB Team awards last year to give a more comprehensive honor that covered the full breadth of a big league season, complementing the All-Star Game selections that are awarded just past the season’s...

