New York Mets

Mets Merized
MMO Exclusive: Mets ’86 Champ, Wally Backman

by: Mathew Brownstein Mets Merized Online 2h

An exclusive interview with former Mets great and current manager of the New Britain Bees of the Atlantic League, Wally Backman.

CBS Sports

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio conducting legal review of Mets' sale to Steve Cohen ahead of Friday's owner vote - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Oct 29, 2020 at 3:40 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 22m

Bill de Blasio avoided questions regarding Cohen's proposed offer to purchase the Mets

Metstradamus
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jeurys Familia

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 26m

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…

Mets Minors

New York-Penn League To Possibly Convert To Summer Wood Bat Circuit

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Minors 29m

As the 2020 Major League Baseball season comes to an end, ideas and plans for the 2021 MiLB season are beginning to come to light and take shape. While we still do not know which teams will be amo

Yardbarker
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declines to comment on potential Mets sale

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 38m

An agreement in the team's lease allows the city to block the sale to someone convicted of a felony or linked with organized crime. While Cohen was never convicted, SAC Capital Partners, his former company, pleaded guilty in an insider trading case...

Mets Merized
MLB News: Indians Place Reliever Brad Hand on Waivers

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 58m

According to Zack Meisel of The Athletic, the Indians have placed stud reliever Brad Hand on outright waivers.Meisel notes that the move was done with the intention of declining his $10 millio

Mack's Mets
Mets360 - MLB 2020-21 free agent prediction thread

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 59m

  By  Brian Joura  October 29, 2020 Now that the World Series is over, it’s time to turn our attention to the free agent market. We don’t ha...

The Mets Police
Trade High: Vulgar Pete Alonso not even best 1B on his own team per this MLB contest!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

LOL….Here’s an image the Mets tweeted. That’s weird…Vulgar Pete isn’t in that image. That’s weird.  Vulgar Pete isn’t listed, but Opening Day reserve infielder Dom Smith is.  I am still mad at Dom for adopting Vularity in his tweets so I will vote...

Daily News
Mayor de Blasio says his role in Mets sale isn’t personal - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

“Some folks are trying to ascribe it to personal feelings — it’s not,” de Blasio said during his Thursday morning press conference.

