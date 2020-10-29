New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NYC mayor Bill de Blasio conducting legal review of Mets' sale to Steve Cohen ahead of Friday's owner vote - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Oct 29, 2020 at 3:40 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 14m
Bill de Blasio avoided questions regarding Cohen's proposed offer to purchase the Mets
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jeurys Familia
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 18m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
New York-Penn League To Possibly Convert To Summer Wood Bat Circuit
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Minors 21m
As the 2020 Major League Baseball season comes to an end, ideas and plans for the 2021 MiLB season are beginning to come to light and take shape. While we still do not know which teams will be amo
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declines to comment on potential Mets sale
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 29m
An agreement in the team's lease allows the city to block the sale to someone convicted of a felony or linked with organized crime. While Cohen was never convicted, SAC Capital Partners, his former company, pleaded guilty in an insider trading case...
MLB News: Indians Place Reliever Brad Hand on Waivers
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 49m
According to Zack Meisel of The Athletic, the Indians have placed stud reliever Brad Hand on outright waivers.Meisel notes that the move was done with the intention of declining his $10 millio
Mets360 - MLB 2020-21 free agent prediction thread
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 50m
By Brian Joura October 29, 2020 Now that the World Series is over, it’s time to turn our attention to the free agent market. We don’t ha...
Trade High: Vulgar Pete Alonso not even best 1B on his own team per this MLB contest!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
LOL….Here’s an image the Mets tweeted. That’s weird…Vulgar Pete isn’t in that image. That’s weird. Vulgar Pete isn’t listed, but Opening Day reserve infielder Dom Smith is. I am still mad at Dom for adopting Vularity in his tweets so I will vote...
Mayor de Blasio says his role in Mets sale isn’t personal - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
“Some folks are trying to ascribe it to personal feelings — it’s not,” de Blasio said during his Thursday morning press conference.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
NYC mayor Bill de Blasio conducting legal review of Mets' sale to Steve Cohen ahead of Friday's owner vote https://t.co/rdtqdRsuMiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Congratulations to former Binghamton Triplet, (@EasternLeague 1962) @TonyLaRussa on being named the new manager of the @whitesox ⚾️!Minors
-
RT @SNYUConn: Geno Auriemma was asked about his thoughts on voting and the upcoming election: "Not ever, any time in my life, have I been so disgusted with so much of what I see happening in the country." https://t.co/Dzd8TFiODJTV / Radio Personality
-
Absolutely. Put the ball in his court.Should #Mets extend qualifying article? https://t.co/6YJKezwbjgBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: Mets sale: Bill de Blasio says he’s doing his legal due diligence. An NY attorney weighs in on the mayor’s role. A person familiar with the situation expects de Blasio to sign over the lease transfer Friday, or shortly after Cohen is approved by MLB. https://t.co/6Ho9yxwhJXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This certainly feels like a “nostalgia” hire to me.Just when you thought the White Sox were headed in the right direction. https://t.co/MIBGxzFyrvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets