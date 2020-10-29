New York Mets
Vote on Steve Cohen’s Mets Bid Is Friday at 1:30 PM
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Major League Baseball full ownership group is scheduled to vote on Steve Cohen's bid to purchase the Mets on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET.We still
VOTE NOW: Lynn up for 2020 All-MLB Team
by: N/A — MLB: Rangers 10s
Fans can vote once every 24 hours for the best players at each position during the regular season to help determine this year's honors.
You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 52m
I always feel a little melancholy at the end of the World Series. Baseball is the only sport that I still care passionately about, and the b...
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jeurys Familia
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t
NYC mayor Bill de Blasio conducting legal review of Mets' sale to Steve Cohen ahead of Friday's owner vote - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Oct 29, 2020 at 3:40 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 3h
Bill de Blasio avoided questions regarding Cohen's proposed offer to purchase the Mets
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jeurys Familia
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
New York-Penn League To Possibly Convert To Summer Wood Bat Circuit
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Minors 3h
As the 2020 Major League Baseball season comes to an end, ideas and plans for the 2021 MiLB season are beginning to come to light and take shape. While we still do not know which teams will be amo
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declines to comment on potential Mets sale
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 3h
An agreement in the team's lease allows the city to block the sale to someone convicted of a felony or linked with organized crime. While Cohen was never convicted, SAC Capital Partners, his former company, pleaded guilty in an insider trading case...
Coming off a lost year in 2019 due to injuries, followed by his poor performance in 2020, it’s basically a certainty that Betances will exercise his option. Even more so after several teams have already outrighted/declined options on some solid relievers.Given this developing climate, it's pretty hard to see Dellin Betances turning down his $6 million team option -- even in spite of the $3 million buyout. Doesn't seem like a great year to be an unemployed reliever. https://t.co/jMhAB1ofaJBlogger / Podcaster
Tony La Russia’s return to manage was a surprise to committee members who selected him for the Hall of Fame. Jack O’Connell of the BBWAA: “If you’re asking me if that’s disturbing, my answer is yes. We were all assuming his career was finished and the body of work was complete.”Beat Writer / Columnist
With his good friend Tony La Russa returning to manage, I asked Jim Leyland if he might follow suit. “No but thanks for asking.” Jim’s always polite.Beat Writer / Columnist
Tone deaf for sure.Like, is Jerry Reinsdork an idiot? https://t.co/7YumBYOzftBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Joelsherman1: The full ownership group is scheduled to vote on Steve Cohen’s deal to own the #Mets at 1:30pE on Friday.Blogger / Podcaster
After winning 25 games and leading the @Mets to the World Series title, Tom Seaver was named the NL Cy Young Award winner #OTD in 1969.Blogger / Podcaster
