MLB owners’ vote on Steve Cohen coming as de Blasio looms over Mets deal
by: Mike Puma — New York Post
Instead of getting out to vote, MLB’s owners will stay in and cast their ballots on a video call Friday. Steve Cohen needs 22 of those 29 votes — which excludes the one that will be cast in his
VOTE: Bogaerts up for 2020 All-MLB Team
by: N/A — MLB: Red Sox
Fans can vote once every 24 hours for the best players at each position during the regular season to help determine this year's honors.
In Honor of My Grandfather, Who Taught Me About Love and Baseball
by: noreply@blogger.com (Ed Leyro (and Joey Beartran)) — Studious Metsimus
My grandparents moved to Puerto Rico when I was three years old. After they moved to San Juan, I only saw them for a few weeks at a time wh...
Mets’ Sale To Steve Cohen Faces Last Hurdle As City Evaluates Ownership Change
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN
"It's our land. There is a legal requirement that if there's an ownership change is has to be evaluated. Our law department is doing that evaluation based on the law," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets
I always feel a little melancholy at the end of the World Series. Baseball is the only sport that I still care passionately about, and the b...
Vote on Steve Cohen’s Mets Bid Is Friday at 1:30 PM
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Major League Baseball full ownership group is scheduled to vote on Steve Cohen's bid to purchase the Mets on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET.We still
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jeurys Familia
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t
NYC mayor Bill de Blasio conducting legal review of Mets' sale to Steve Cohen ahead of Friday's owner vote - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Oct 29, 2020 at 3:40 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports
Bill de Blasio avoided questions regarding Cohen's proposed offer to purchase the Mets
