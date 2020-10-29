New York Mets
Scouting Report - LHP - Carter Holton
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 57m
Carter Holton LHP 5-11 175 Benedictine Academy (GA) PG - Carter Holton is a 2021 LHP/1B, OF with a 5-11 175 lb. frame...
Bill de Blasio’s bid to quash the Mets sale is sleazy and self-indulgent
by: Post Editorial Board — New York Post 37m
We are tired of Mayor de Blasio’s sanctimonious self-indulgence long ago, but now he’s topped himself — secretly working to kill the deal to sell the Mets to Steve Cohen. Major League Baseball
In Honor of My Grandfather, Who Taught Me About Love and Baseball
by: noreply@blogger.com (Ed Leyro (and Joey Beartran)) — Studious Metsimus 3h
My grandparents moved to Puerto Rico when I was three years old. After they moved to San Juan, I only saw them for a few weeks at a time wh...
Mets’ Sale To Steve Cohen Faces Last Hurdle As City Evaluates Ownership Change
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 3h
"It's our land. There is a legal requirement that if there's an ownership change is has to be evaluated. Our law department is doing that evaluation based on the law," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 5h
I always feel a little melancholy at the end of the World Series. Baseball is the only sport that I still care passionately about, and the b...
Vote on Steve Cohen’s Mets Bid Is Friday at 1:30 PM
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 5h
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Major League Baseball full ownership group is scheduled to vote on Steve Cohen's bid to purchase the Mets on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET.We still
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jeurys Familia
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 6h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t
