Mike's Mets - You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 26m
By Mike Steffanos October 29, 2020 I always feel a little melancholy at the end of the World Series. Baseball is the only sport that I s...
Here’s why Mets fans are desperate for Steve Cohen to buy the team - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is set to buy the New York Mets and re-hire Sandy Alderson as the team's president.
Mets Giant totally not Connect Four
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 55m
Hey wanna play Victory Four? You mean Connect Four? No this is Victory Four. It’s clearly Connect Four. No, this is Victory Four. And it’s Giant. Why is it Giant? So we can play Victory Four outside one time and then let this sit in our garage...
MLB Rumor Roundup: Darren O’Day Added To List of Free Agents
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Mets Merized Online 57m
The MLB offseason is heating up as more announcements are being made regarding player options and signings. As some of the decisions were expected, others were pretty surprising, let's g
Cleveland Indians Placing Brad Hand On Outright Waivers Completely Inexcusable
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
At the 2018 trade deadline, the Cleveland Indians sought to bolster their bullpen. They made the bold decision to trade Francisco Mejia, one of the best prospects in the game, for a pair of relieve…
Mets rookie Ike Davis looks like the real deal in our 2010 simulation
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
A roster of veterans, journeymen, and some talented rookies help make the New York Mets relevant in our 2010 simulation. It’s a new decade for the virtua...
Mets Morning News for October 30, 2020
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
Disregard the wrinkle in the picture on the shirt .. Happy Steve Cohen day! #LGMMinors
I’m not sure why they can’t place a claim on Hand. With that said, to Andy’s point, whether it’s Brad Hand or someone else, I think Steve Cohen’s #Mets will be able to take advantage of other teams cutting payrollApparently waivers on Brad Hand expire at 1pm. Mets vote meeting starts at 130. So the timing doesn’t work on that. But here’s the good news: Cohen’s group is poised to take advantage of the economic climate that led to Hand being available. Expect multiple acquisitions like thatMinors
If 10 mil for an above average RP is too much this winter, I can't see a ton of teams in front of the Mets waiver slot being interested in taking on Hand and his money. Boston SHOULD be able to...but we know how they have been operating. Maybe the Angels?Beat Writer / Columnist
Royals Review: what if the Royals didn’t trade David Cone to the Mets https://t.co/vyueYnVEMABlogger / Podcaster
Best follow on Twitter has to be @RexChapman. Quality consistent content on great topics. Refreshing to see!Player
RT @keithlaw: Here we go - my ranking of the top 40 free agents this offseason is now up for @TheAthletic subscribers: https://t.co/yw1W76VeYAPlayer
