Report: Mets sale to billionaire Steve Cohen approved by MLB owners
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 15m
Steve Cohen's purchase of the Mets approved by MLB owners, bringing the 40-year Wilpon family ownership nightmare to a close.
Report: MLB Owners Approve Mets Sale to Steve Cohen
by: Jenna West — Sports Illustrated 7m
Cohen and the Sterling Partners signed an agreement in September for him to purchase the Mets.
MLB approves Steve Cohen’s New York Mets bid (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 8m
It's official. MLB has approved Steve Cohen's purchase of the New York Mets. It's the beginning of a new era in Queens.
Who is Steve Cohen? 5 things to know about Mets' new owner | Just how rich is he? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 8m
Major League Baseball has signed off on the deal which gives control of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
Source: MLB owners approve Mets sale to Cohen
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 8m
Billionaire Steve Cohen got the votes he needed from MLB owners to become the new owner of the New York Mets, a source told ESPN. The sale values the franchise at more than $2.4 billion.
De Blasio says city lawyers weighing in on Steve Cohen-Mets deal
by: Julia Marsh, Nolan Hicks — New York Post 10m
Mayor de Blasio said Friday that New York’s Law Department is weighing whether hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen can “pass muster” to do business with the city by purchasing the
Steve Cohen's Bid for Mets Ownership Reportedly Approved by MLB Owners
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 11m
Steve Cohen has reportedly been approved to take over as owner of the New York Mets . Per ESPN's Jeff Passan , Cohen's bid for the Mets was approved in a vote by owners of the other 29 teams on Friday...
MLB owners approve sale of Mets to Steve Cohen | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com October 30, 2020 1:59 PM — Newsday 11m
Just waiting on you, Bill de Blasio. Steve Cohen’s purchase of the Mets was approved by MLB on Friday when franchise owners accepted Cohen into their club all but finalizing his takeover of his favor
MLB Owners Officially Approve Steve Cohen’s Bid
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 14m
A new era is Mets history is here (almost, waiting for the De Blasio approval) with the Major League Baseball owners voting on Friday afternoon to approve Steve Cohen's bid to takeover as the owne
Tweets
-
Done deal. #Mets have a new owner. Watch out now. I think we'll see the #Mets involved in major free agent and trade transactions under Steve Cohen, now the richest man in baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets fans: 🥳 Other fans:Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is real.And this seals it. A historic day for the New York Mets. On the eve of free agency beginning, they now have the richest owner in baseball -- by a significant margin -- and Steve Cohen is intent on building the East Coast version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, an total juggernaut. https://t.co/jObjuob4YnMinors
-
UPDATE: Mayor Bill de Blasio has signed off on the Mets' Steve Cohen deal. https://t.co/orGjj6rdm2 @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @Joelsherman1: As part of Cohen’s statement: All Mets employees, including unionized groundskeepers, security guards and engineers, will receive reinstituted pre-pandemic salaries as of November 1, reversing the 5-30% salary cut implemented in March. The value of this commitment is over $7MSuper Fan
-
This was de Balsio's demand to approve Cohen as Mets owner, no doubt in my mindAs his first act as Mets owner, Steve Cohen says in a statement that he plans to donate $17.5 million to NYC small businesses, and "dramatically increase the giving of the Mets Foundation in the coming years." He is also reinstituting all pre-pandemic salaries for Mets workers.Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets