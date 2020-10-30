Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
56692009_thumbnail

De Blasio says city lawyers weighing in on Steve Cohen-Mets deal

by: Julia Marsh, Nolan Hicks New York Post 8m

Mayor de Blasio said Friday that New York’s Law Department is weighing whether hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen can “pass muster” to do business with the city by purchasing the

Sports Illustrated
55527664_thumbnail

Report: MLB Owners Approve Mets Sale to Steve Cohen

by: Jenna West Sports Illustrated 5m

Cohen and the Sterling Partners signed an agreement in September for him to purchase the Mets.

Elite Sports NY
48923541_thumbnail

MLB approves Steve Cohen's New York Mets bid (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 6m

It's official. MLB has approved Steve Cohen's purchase of the New York Mets. It's the beginning of a new era in Queens.

nj.com
54088318_thumbnail

Who is Steve Cohen? 5 things to know about Mets' new owner | Just how rich is he?

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

Major League Baseball has signed off on the deal which gives control of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
39604744_thumbnail

Source: MLB owners approve Mets sale to Cohen

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 7m

Billionaire Steve Cohen got the votes he needed from MLB owners to become the new owner of the New York Mets, a source told ESPN. The sale values the franchise at more than $2.4 billion.

Bleacher Report
56691989_thumbnail

Steve Cohen's Bid for Mets Ownership Reportedly Approved by MLB Owners

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 9m

Steve Cohen has reportedly been approved to take over as owner of the New York Mets . Per ESPN's Jeff Passan , Cohen's bid for the Mets was approved in a vote by owners of the other 29 teams on Friday...

Newsday
56691975_thumbnail

MLB owners approve sale of Mets to Steve Cohen

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com October 30, 2020 1:59 PM Newsday 10m

Just waiting on you, Bill de Blasio. Steve Cohen’s purchase of the Mets was approved by MLB on Friday when franchise owners accepted Cohen into their club all but finalizing his takeover of his favor

Mets Merized
55327813_thumbnail

MLB Owners Officially Approve Steve Cohen's Bid

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 12m

A new era is Mets history is here (almost, waiting for the De Blasio approval) with the Major League Baseball owners voting on Friday afternoon to approve Steve Cohen's bid to takeover as the owne

    Bernie Pleskoff @BerniePleskoff 5m
    Done deal. #Mets have a new owner. Watch out now. I think we'll see the #Mets involved in major free agent and trade transactions under Steve Cohen, now the richest man in baseball.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 6m
    Mets fans: 🥳 Other fans:
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 6m
    This is real.
    Jeff Passan
    And this seals it. A historic day for the New York Mets. On the eve of free agency beginning, they now have the richest owner in baseball -- by a significant margin -- and Steve Cohen is intent on building the East Coast version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, an total juggernaut. https://t.co/jObjuob4Yn
    Minors
    NY Daily News Sports @NYDNSports 6m
    UPDATE: Mayor Bill de Blasio has signed off on the Mets' Steve Cohen deal. https://t.co/orGjj6rdm2 @deeshathosar
    Newspaper / Magazine
    NJDevils 233 Crazies @233Crazies 6m
    RT @Joelsherman1: As part of Cohen’s statement: All Mets employees, including unionized groundskeepers, security guards and engineers, will receive reinstituted pre-pandemic salaries as of November 1, reversing the 5-30% salary cut implemented in March.  The value of this commitment is over $7M
    Super Fan
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 7m
    This was de Balsio's demand to approve Cohen as Mets owner, no doubt in my mind
    Anthony DiComo
    As his first act as Mets owner, Steve Cohen says in a statement that he plans to donate $17.5 million to NYC small businesses, and "dramatically increase the giving of the Mets Foundation in the coming years." He is also reinstituting all pre-pandemic salaries for Mets workers.
    Super Fan
