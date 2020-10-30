Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB Owners Approve Sale Of New York Mets To Billionaire Steve Cohen

by: Tommy Beer Forbes 42m

Upon final completion of the deal, Cohen will own 95% of the team.

Amazin' Avenue
56694597_thumbnail

Steve Cohen’s financial advantages are a reason for optimism

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

In an offseason rife with financial uncertainty, Steve Cohen could be an even bigger boon than we’d expect.

The Daily Stache
56694506_thumbnail

It has happened! Steve Cohen is the new Mets owner

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 8m

It has been three months to the day since I have written on the Daily Stache. As it became evident that there would be no run to the playoffs during this COVID-19-shortened season, I lacked motivation, ideas, drive or time to do this. That’s not the...

Mets Merized
56694397_thumbnail

Acting Quickly, Mets New Owner Issues Positive First Directives

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 12m

A scant moments after everything was signed, sealed and delivered, officially making Steve Cohen the majority owner of the New York Mets, came an indication on just how things will be run in Flush

Mike's Mets
56694058_thumbnail

Welcome to the Promised Land

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 22m

As I sit here writing this, the Wilpon era has just ended. With word that the final hurdle of approval by the mayor has been overcome, this...

Gotham Sports Network
56693981_thumbnail

It’s official: Steve Cohen is majority owner of the Mets

by: Brett Herskowitz Gotham Sports Network 26m

Go ahead and pinch yourself, you’re not dreaming.

North Jersey
56693833_thumbnail

Steve Cohen approved as the new owner of the New York Mets

by: Justin Toscano, Staff Writer North Jersey 32m

New York Mets beat writer Justin Toscano discusses Steve Cohen taking over as the new owner of the team.

Empire Sports Media
53381650_thumbnail

New York Mets: Steve Cohen Now Owns The Franchise

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 35m

After months and months of New York Mets fans begging for our misery to end, it has finally happened. Steve Cohen is now the owner of the franchise and is officially the richest owner in the sport. Major League Baseball's owner approved the deal...

Sportsnaut
56693686_thumbnail

Steve Cohen approved as New York Mets owner

by: Matt Johnson Sportsnaut 37m

Steve Cohen is officially the owner of the New York Mets with the sale approved by Major League Baseball and New York City.

