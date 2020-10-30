New York Mets
Steve Cohen approved as the new owner of the New York Mets
by: Justin Toscano, Staff Writer — North Jersey 32m
New York Mets beat writer Justin Toscano discusses Steve Cohen taking over as the new owner of the team.
Steve Cohen’s financial advantages are a reason for optimism
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
In an offseason rife with financial uncertainty, Steve Cohen could be an even bigger boon than we’d expect.
It has happened! Steve Cohen is the new Mets owner
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 8m
It has been three months to the day since I have written on the Daily Stache. As it became evident that there would be no run to the playoffs during this COVID-19-shortened season, I lacked motivation, ideas, drive or time to do this. That’s not the...
Acting Quickly, Mets New Owner Issues Positive First Directives
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 12m
A scant moments after everything was signed, sealed and delivered, officially making Steve Cohen the majority owner of the New York Mets, came an indication on just how things will be run in Flush
Welcome to the Promised Land
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 22m
As I sit here writing this, the Wilpon era has just ended. With word that the final hurdle of approval by the mayor has been overcome, this...
It’s official: Steve Cohen is majority owner of the Mets
by: Brett Herskowitz — Gotham Sports Network 26m
Go ahead and pinch yourself, you’re not dreaming.
New York Mets: Steve Cohen Now Owns The Franchise
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 35m
After months and months of New York Mets fans begging for our misery to end, it has finally happened. Steve Cohen is now the owner of the franchise and is officially the richest owner in the sport. Major League Baseball's owner approved the deal...
Steve Cohen approved as New York Mets owner
by: Matt Johnson — Sportsnaut 37m
Steve Cohen is officially the owner of the New York Mets with the sale approved by Major League Baseball and New York City.
Tweets
Cam Bedrosian Elects Free Agency; Mets Claim Jacob Barnes From Angels https://t.co/MR5nUfN75VBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Joelsherman1: As part of Cohen’s statement: All Mets employees, including unionized groundskeepers, security guards and engineers, will receive reinstituted pre-pandemic salaries as of November 1, reversing the 5-30% salary cut implemented in March. The value of this commitment is over $7MSuper Fan
That #FridayFeeling! #LGMOfficial Team Account
Mets make a player move as well today, claiming reliever Jacob Barnes.The Angels had placed Cam Bedrosian on waivers. He’s now a free agent. José Briceño and Elliot Soto are also both off the 40-man roster. The Mets also claimed Jacob Barnes off waivers.Beat Writer / Columnist
Angels transactions: * C José Briceño & INF Elliot Soto cleared waivers; outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. * RHP Cam Bedrosian cleared waivers and has elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment. * RHP Jacob Barnes was claimed off waivers by the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
The first official move since Steve Cohen becomes owner of the #Mets? They claim RHP Jacob Barnes from the LA #Angels.Beat Writer / Columnist
