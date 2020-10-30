New York Mets
Mets Claim Right-Hander Pitchers Nick Tropeano, Jacob Barnes Off Waivers
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 50m
The Mets have claimed right-handers pitchers Nick Tropeano (Pirates) and Jacob Barnes (Angels) off waivers according to announcements from their former teams.Tropeano, 30, pitched well in 2020
Mets claim Tropeano, Barnes off waivers
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
The Mets bolstered their bullpen depth with a pair of acquisitions on Friday, claiming right-handers Nick Tropeano and Jacob Barnes from the Pirates and Angels, respectively. Tropeano, 30, is a Long Island native and Stony Brook alumnus who grew up...
Now that that the Mets have new owners – have YOU opened YOUR wallet?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 14m
Hey gang, The bill is due. For 12 years I’ve been told how everyone was boycotting (there was an exception in 2015 when boycotts didn’t count) until the Wilpons sold the team. Well…..the Wilpons are gone. Have you opened YOUR wallet yet? How many...
Press release: Statement from Fred Wilpon | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 18m
“On behalf of the Wilpon and Katz families, we are very pleased with the result of today’s ownership vote. We’d like to thank Commissioner Manfred for his leadership and guidance through this process. It has been a privilege and honor for our...
Noah Syndergaard’s Steve Cohen welcoming is a dig at the Wilpons
by: Howie Kussoy — New York Post 21m
Mets fans aren’t the only ones ready to see the Wilpons leave Queens. As Steve Cohen received the necessary votes to be approved as the new Mets owner, pitcher Noah Syndergaard told The
MLB Owners Approve Steve Cohen’s Bid to Buy the New York Mets
by: Jared Cantatore — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 38m
Steve Cohen has officially bought the New York Mets for a record 2.4 billion dollars. Cohen has been a minority owner since 2012.
Voting resources for Election Day, Nov. 3
by: N/A — MLB: Devil Rays 39m
Voting resources
The Ink Is Dry
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 49m
And now, it’s time to celebrate. May October 30th, 2020 be forever known as Met Liberation Day. There has been, and there will be, a lot of “open letters to Steve Cohen”. While I&…
