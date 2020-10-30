Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Claim Right-Hander Pitchers Nick Tropeano, Jacob Barnes Off Waivers

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 50m

The Mets have claimed right-handers pitchers Nick Tropeano (Pirates) and Jacob Barnes (Angels) off waivers according to announcements from their former teams.Tropeano, 30, pitched well in 2020

MLB: Mets.com
Mets claim Tropeano, Barnes off waivers

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

The Mets bolstered their bullpen depth with a pair of acquisitions on Friday, claiming right-handers Nick Tropeano and Jacob Barnes from the Pirates and Angels, respectively. Tropeano, 30, is a Long Island native and Stony Brook alumnus who grew up...

The Mets Police
Now that that the Mets have new owners – have YOU opened YOUR wallet?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

Hey gang, The bill is due.  For 12 years I’ve been told how everyone was boycotting (there was an exception in 2015 when boycotts didn’t count) until the Wilpons sold the team. Well…..the Wilpons are gone. Have you opened YOUR wallet yet?  How many...

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Statement from Fred Wilpon | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 18m

“On behalf of the Wilpon and Katz families, we are very pleased with the result of today’s ownership vote. We’d like to thank Commissioner Manfred for his leadership and guidance through this process. It has been a privilege and honor for our...

New York Post
Noah Syndergaard’s Steve Cohen welcoming is a dig at the Wilpons

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 21m

Mets fans aren’t the only ones ready to see the Wilpons leave Queens. As Steve Cohen received the necessary votes to be approved as the new Mets owner, pitcher Noah Syndergaard told The

Mets Merized
LWOS Baseball

MLB Owners Approve Steve Cohen’s Bid to Buy the New York Mets

by: Jared Cantatore Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 38m

Steve Cohen has officially bought the New York Mets for a record 2.4 billion dollars. Cohen has been a minority owner since 2012.

MLB
Voting resources for Election Day, Nov. 3

by: N/A MLB: Devil Rays 39m

Voting resources

Metstradamus
The Ink Is Dry

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 49m

And now, it’s time to celebrate. May October 30th, 2020 be forever known as Met Liberation Day. There has been, and there will be, a lot of “open letters to Steve Cohen”. While I&…

