Here's the easy way new Mets owner Steve Cohen can distinguish himself in his first season - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Oct 30, 2020 at 5:51 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 1h
Few other teams figure to be spending money this winter, which means the Mets should
Steven Cohen Is Approved as Mets Owner After Clearing 2 More Hurdles
by: James Wagner — NY Times 3m
M.L.B.’s owners voted to approve Cohen’s $2.4 billion purchase of the team, and New York City signed off on his taking over the lease of Citi Field.
Mets claim LI's Nick Tropeano and fellow pitcher Jacob Barnes off waivers | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 30, 2020 6:36 PM — Newsday 20m
The other Mets news of the day Friday: They claimed Long Island native Nick Tropeano, as well as righthanded reliever Jacob Barnes, off waivers. A West Islip native and Stony Brook alumnus, Tropeano,
Steve Cohen makes Mets heavyweights in every way: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 26m
The new owner of the Mets has the initials S.C., and on Friday that resonated like Santa Claus as much as Steve Cohen. It was hard to tell who was more euphoric, Mets fans or the agent community, that
Mets claim Nick Tropeano and Jacob Barnes off waivers
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 36m
The team made a couple of moves shortly after Steve Cohen’s purchase of it was finalized.
Wilpon era nears end as record sale of New York Mets to Steve Cohen is approved
by: Ronald Blum — CBC Sports 44m
The Wilpon family's control of the New York Mets neared its end after 34 years when Major League Baseball owners voted Friday to approve the sale of the team to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
Press release: Mets claim RHP Nick Tropeano and RHP Jacob Barnes | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 45m
The New York Mets today announced that they have claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and claimed RHP Jacob Barnes off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Tropeano, 30, went 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA (two earned runs/15.2...
Mets claim two pitchers off waivers
by: Stache Staff — The Daily Stache 53m
FLUSHING, N.Y., October 30, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and claimed RHP Jacob Barnes off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Tropeano, 30, went 1-0 with a...
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Todd Frazier
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Only two @Mets have driven in 4 or more runs in a World Series game: Rusty Staub: Game 4, 1973 David Wright: Game 3, 2015 #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedDavid Wright hit the first (and only) World Series home run of his career #OTD in 2015. Wright drove in four of the @Mets’ nine runs in their 9-3 victory in Game 3. @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM @Jay_HorwitzPR @SNYtv @cgrand3 @mcuddy23 @Noahsyndergaard https://t.co/JTqcNgJRIABlogger / Podcaster
RT @JoePantorno: The last few months have certainly been a whirlwind. Just wanted to take a sec and thank all those who followed for hopping on and keeping up with our Steve Cohen developments. Hopefully, this is just the start and I'll have more for you soon enough. Cheers. #Mets #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
big shout out to .@laurasgoldman, who was way ahead of the pack on this. great work..Beat Writer / Columnist
The Wilpons bought the Mets 18 days after they won the title in 1986. They sold today having never hoisted their own trophy in their 34-year reign.TV / Radio Personality
RT @mikefichera: @michaelgbaron I think I like @OmarMinayaFan idea better- Just pay off the Bobby Bonilla contract in full.Blogger / Podcaster
The #Mets have a new owner https://t.co/rNt6gdDLJdBlogger / Podcaster
