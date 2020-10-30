Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Daily Stache
56697598_thumbnail

Fred Wilpon Statement on Mets Sale to Steve Cohen

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 1h

“On behalf of the Wilpon and Katz families, we are very pleased with the result of today’s ownership vote. We’d like to thank Commissioner Manfred for his leadership and guidance through this process.  It has been a privilege and honor for our...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The New York Times
56699132_thumbnail

Steven Cohen Is Approved as Mets Owner After Clearing 2 More Hurdles

by: James Wagner NY Times 3m

M.L.B.’s owners voted to approve Cohen’s $2.4 billion purchase of the team, and New York City signed off on his taking over the lease of Citi Field.

Newsday
56698847_thumbnail

Mets claim LI's Nick Tropeano and fellow pitcher Jacob Barnes off waivers | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 30, 2020 6:36 PM Newsday 20m

The other Mets news of the day Friday: They claimed Long Island native Nick Tropeano, as well as righthanded reliever Jacob Barnes, off waivers. A West Islip native and Stony Brook alumnus, Tropeano,

New York Post
56698724_thumbnail

Steve Cohen makes Mets heavyweights in every way: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 26m

The new owner of the Mets has the initials S.C., and on Friday that resonated like Santa Claus as much as Steve Cohen. It was hard to tell who was more euphoric, Mets fans or the agent community, that

Amazin' Avenue
56698463_thumbnail

Mets claim Nick Tropeano and Jacob Barnes off waivers

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 36m

The team made a couple of moves shortly after Steve Cohen’s purchase of it was finalized.

cbc.ca
56698261_thumbnail

Wilpon era nears end as record sale of New York Mets to Steve Cohen is approved

by: Ronald Blum CBC Sports 44m

The Wilpon family's control of the New York Mets neared its end after 34 years when Major League Baseball owners voted Friday to approve the sale of the team to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
MLB: Mets.com
56073123_thumbnail

Press release: Mets claim RHP Nick Tropeano and RHP Jacob Barnes | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 45m

The New York Mets today announced that they have claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and claimed RHP Jacob Barnes off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Tropeano, 30, went 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA (two earned runs/15.2...

The Daily Stache
56698076_thumbnail

Mets claim two pitchers off waivers

by: Stache Staff The Daily Stache 53m

FLUSHING, N.Y., October 30, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and claimed RHP Jacob Barnes off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Tropeano, 30, went 1-0 with a...

Metstradamus
56697861_thumbnail

Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Todd Frazier

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets