Mets claim pitchers Tropeano, Barnes off waivers

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h

Looking to bolster their pitching staff, the New York Mets claimed right-handers Nick Tropeano and Jacob Barnes off waivers on Friday.

New York Post
56699374_thumbnail

What Steve Cohen’s takeover of the Mets could look like

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

On Friday, the Wilpons and Katzes finalized their $2.4 billion sale of the Mets to Steve Cohen, a monumental day in the franchise’s history. How could you not have questions about this? How could we

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Todd Frazier

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 1h

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

The New York Times
56699132_thumbnail

Steven Cohen Is Approved as Mets Owner After Clearing 2 More Hurdles

by: James Wagner NY Times 2h

M.L.B.’s owners voted to approve Cohen’s $2.4 billion purchase of the team, and New York City signed off on his taking over the lease of Citi Field.

Newsday
56698847_thumbnail

Amazin' Avenue
56698463_thumbnail

cbc.ca
56698261_thumbnail

MLB: Mets.com
56073123_thumbnail

The Daily Stache
56698076_thumbnail

