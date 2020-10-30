New York Mets
Mets claim pitchers Tropeano, Barnes off waivers
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h
Looking to bolster their pitching staff, the New York Mets claimed right-handers Nick Tropeano and Jacob Barnes off waivers on Friday.
What Steve Cohen’s takeover of the Mets could look like
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
On Friday, the Wilpons and Katzes finalized their $2.4 billion sale of the Mets to Steve Cohen, a monumental day in the franchise’s history. How could you not have questions about this? How could we
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Todd Frazier
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 1h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
Steven Cohen Is Approved as Mets Owner After Clearing 2 More Hurdles
by: James Wagner — NY Times 2h
M.L.B.’s owners voted to approve Cohen’s $2.4 billion purchase of the team, and New York City signed off on his taking over the lease of Citi Field.
Mets claim LI's Nick Tropeano and fellow pitcher Jacob Barnes off waivers | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 30, 2020 6:36 PM — Newsday 2h
The other Mets news of the day Friday: They claimed Long Island native Nick Tropeano, as well as righthanded reliever Jacob Barnes, off waivers. A West Islip native and Stony Brook alumnus, Tropeano,
Mets claim Nick Tropeano and Jacob Barnes off waivers
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The team made a couple of moves shortly after Steve Cohen’s purchase of it was finalized.
Wilpon era nears end as record sale of New York Mets to Steve Cohen is approved
by: Ronald Blum — CBC Sports 2h
The Wilpon family's control of the New York Mets neared its end after 34 years when Major League Baseball owners voted Friday to approve the sale of the team to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
Press release: Mets claim RHP Nick Tropeano and RHP Jacob Barnes | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
The New York Mets today announced that they have claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and claimed RHP Jacob Barnes off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Tropeano, 30, went 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA (two earned runs/15.2...
Mets claim two pitchers off waivers
by: Stache Staff — The Daily Stache 2h
FLUSHING, N.Y., October 30, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and claimed RHP Jacob Barnes off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Tropeano, 30, went 1-0 with a...
