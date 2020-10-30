New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scouting Report - LHP - Jordan Wicks
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Jordan Wicks LHP Kansas State Prospects Live - Kansas State LHP Jordan Wicks also ascended from second round consideration into fi...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
What Steve Cohen’s takeover of the Mets could look like
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 3h
On Friday, the Wilpons and Katzes finalized their $2.4 billion sale of the Mets to Steve Cohen, a monumental day in the franchise’s history. How could you not have questions about this? How could we
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Todd Frazier
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 3h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
Steven Cohen Is Approved as Mets Owner After Clearing 2 More Hurdles
by: James Wagner — NY Times 3h
M.L.B.’s owners voted to approve Cohen’s $2.4 billion purchase of the team, and New York City signed off on his taking over the lease of Citi Field.
Mets claim LI's Nick Tropeano and fellow pitcher Jacob Barnes off waivers | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 30, 2020 6:36 PM — Newsday 3h
The other Mets news of the day Friday: They claimed Long Island native Nick Tropeano, as well as righthanded reliever Jacob Barnes, off waivers. A West Islip native and Stony Brook alumnus, Tropeano,
Mets claim Nick Tropeano and Jacob Barnes off waivers
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
The team made a couple of moves shortly after Steve Cohen’s purchase of it was finalized.
Wilpon era nears end as record sale of New York Mets to Steve Cohen is approved
by: Ronald Blum — CBC Sports 4h
The Wilpon family's control of the New York Mets neared its end after 34 years when Major League Baseball owners voted Friday to approve the sale of the team to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
Press release: Mets claim RHP Nick Tropeano and RHP Jacob Barnes | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 4h
The New York Mets today announced that they have claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and claimed RHP Jacob Barnes off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Tropeano, 30, went 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA (two earned runs/15.2...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
We love you guys!Celebrating together tonight - thank you all for your notes, we are beyond excited. Love my new tee, thank you @nineteen86d https://t.co/fDbvYdL9rkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Quite the face lift for Mr. Met. Truly the beginning of a new era. Great job, as usual, with tomorrow’s @NYDNSports back page @TomBiersdorfer.🔥Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @FindYourTeamNow: remember that night when we raised money for this????!!! was great watching how all the donations came flooding in! @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized https://t.co/FOBS9Xi5PtBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Joelsherman1: As part of Cohen’s statement: All Mets employees, including unionized groundskeepers, security guards and engineers, will receive reinstituted pre-pandemic salaries as of November 1, reversing the 5-30% salary cut implemented in March. The value of this commitment is over $7MBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The East Coast Dodgers with two GMs? Here’s what happens to the Mets now that Steve Cohen has been approved as the team's owner (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/o0g7rhFI9STV / Radio Network
-
RT @joe_manniello: Newsday's Saturday Back Page Meet the Mets' new owner: Steve Cohen @APSE_sportmediaBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets