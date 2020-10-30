Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
56703047_thumbnail

Steve Cohen era is here: Will Mets maintain their charm?

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

We’ve seen this Mets fairy tale so many times in so many arenas, be it an athlete landing a long-term deal, a United States President cashing in upon his departure from the White House or the Judy

Forbes

Steve Cohen Buying The New York Mets Is A Dream Come True For Fans—And A Nightmare For The Wilpons

by: Jerry Beach Forbes 2h

That’s how deep the contempt within the fanbase runs for the Wilpon family, and how ecstatic fans are to see former minority owner Steve Cohen become baseball’s richest owner after his purchase of the Mets for a tidy $2.4 billion was approved Friday...

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Honeymoon in Flushing

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 7h

Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a series in which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. By then, wed know who the Met for that season was.

New York Post
56701493_thumbnail

Steve Cohen sports Mets gear while ‘celebrating’ buying team

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 7h

Steve Cohen’s first photo as Mets owner could be an encouraging one. The hedge fund billionaire’s wife, Alex, shared a photo to Twitter of her and Cohen after he officially bought the Mets from

Mack's Mets
56701418_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - Josh Hartle

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 7h

  Josh Hartle   LHP   6-5   180 Reagan HS (NC)     Diamond Digest -     23)  Josh Hartle, LHP, Reagan HS (NC)   Hartle is a unique arm wit...

Blogging Mets

One of the Best Days in Mets History!

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 7h

Its hard to argue with the days the Mets won the 1969 and 1986 World Series as the best days in team history, but today was not such a bad day, either. Lets go Mets!

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Todd Frazier

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 11h

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

The New York Times
56699132_thumbnail

Steven Cohen Is Approved as Mets Owner After Clearing 2 More Hurdles

by: James Wagner NY Times 11h

M.L.B.’s owners voted to approve Cohen’s $2.4 billion purchase of the team, and New York City signed off on his taking over the lease of Citi Field.

