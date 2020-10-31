New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brad Hand is now a free agent; could the Yankees or Mets pounce?
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 58m
A couple of days after the Cleveland Indians placed him on outright waivers, it was revealed that Brad Hand went unclaimed (reported by MLB Network's Jon Heyman) and is now in the market, which is something that may catch the attention of both the...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets likely to spend big money in MLB free agency?
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 5m
There are indications that the New York Mets are preparing to spend heavily in free agency under new owner Steve Cohen.
MMO Free Agent Profile: OF Yoenis Cespedes
by: John Jackson — Mets Merized Online 28m
Yoenis Cespedes, OutfielderBats/Throws: Right/RightAge: October 18, 1985 (35)Traditional Stats: 8 G, 31 AB, 3 runs, 5 H, 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 15 K, .161./.235/.387/.622Advanced Stats
Mets Front Office Expected To Include President Of Baseball Ops, General Manager
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 53m
Now that Steve Cohen has officially taken over as the Mets' new owner, we know that Sandy Alderson has already …
New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Could Spend Big, Shake Up Front Office
by: Christian Red — Forbes 58m
A new ownership era begins in Queens, with deep-pocketed Steve Cohen taking over the jewel franchise.
Tomoyuki Sugano, Japan’s top pitcher, could be headed to MLB
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1h
Tomoyuki Sugano, arguably the best pitcher in Japan, is viewed as more likely than not to be posted in the coming weeks and become available to major league teams. Two members of the Nippon Ham
On Why The Mets May Have The 2021 Free Agent Floor All To Themselves
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
The Mets, in contrast to most teams, will enter the offseason with few fiscal constraints. How far will they go in the free- agent market?
The Sports Daily - Mike Phillips' Mets Player Review Series: Todd Frazier
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
By Mike Phillips | October 30, 2020 4:44 pm Player Review: Todd Frazier Texas Rangers: 31 Games, 108 At Bats, .241 Batting Average,...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
What’s next for Steve Cohen as he takes over the Mets? Some immediate priorities and storylines to monitor over the next month or so — and beyond. https://t.co/3XyOv6k0JKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Mets Leaning Toward Well-Structured Front Office Under Cohen https://t.co/qUj7lPofr9 #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
Mike Chernoff would be a nice option for President of Baseball Ops too. #MetsNow that we know Sandy Anderson will be President of #Mets I’m hoping that this @GothamBaseball column I wrote comes true. Chernoff is the guy I want running this team - https://t.co/mVoIxpmVmPMinors
-
RT @MarcCarig: The Mets are rid of the Wilpons. Finally, the franchise can move forward. Column: https://t.co/h7drSnxnayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: Steve Cohen is now baseball's wealthiest owner. https://t.co/RKkDYQNsybBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Amiel Sawdaye is with the Arizona Diamondbacks@PSLToFlushing Info on Sawdaye?Minors
- More Mets Tweets