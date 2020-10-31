New York Mets
Once Free Agency Opens, Mets Shouldn’t Overspend on Brad Hand
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 2h
Following a disappointing 2020 campaign that saw the New York Mets finish short of the postseason, it's clear changes are coming to their roster this offseason and there's a very strong chance the
Mets Ownership: A Fan’s Journey
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 17m
October 30, 2020 will go down as a very important day in Mets history, as Steve Cohen was approved by MLB owners and the mayor's office to assume control of the franchise.The Cohen era will be
George Springer should be at center of Steve Cohen’s Mets overhaul
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 1h
Maybe this won’t matter. Maybe Steve Cohen really is planning on looking at the offseason the way you or I would stepping up to a breakfast buffet (at least back in the halcyon days when a
They're Going to Hate Us
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
The Mets spent the years from 1977-1983 as one of the worst franchises in all of American sport. Their best record during those seven years ...
Timeline of the Wilpon Era of Mets baseball - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The Daily News takes a look back at the Wilpon era of Mets baseball that is coming to an end with the approval of the sale of the club to Steve Cohen.
Mets360 - Mets make three moves to add to 40-man roster depth
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
By Brian Joura October 31, 2020 Here’s a comment of mine from February of 2020 : Mets fans know firsthand the value of depth. I blame B...
Mets likely to spend big money in MLB free agency?
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 3h
There are indications that the New York Mets are preparing to spend heavily in free agency under new owner Steve Cohen.
Mets Front Office Expected To Include President Of Baseball Ops, General Manager
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
Now that Steve Cohen has officially taken over as the Mets' new owner, we know that Sandy Alderson has already …
Brad Hand is now a free agent; could the Yankees or Mets pounce?
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 4h
A couple of days after the Cleveland Indians placed him on outright waivers, it was revealed that Brad Hand went unclaimed (reported by MLB Network's Jon Heyman) and is now in the market, which is something that may catch the attention of both the...
I wouldn’t be so sure about Stroman declining that QO in this market. He’s good, but the uncertainty is off the charts.Source: the Mets intend to extend Marcus Stroman a qualifying offer by tomorrow's deadline. It is worth $18.9 million. No surprise there. The widespread industry expectation is that Stroman will decline and enter free agency, thereby garnering the Mets draft pick compensation.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @kba8791: @Mets @molly_rooney Jacob DeGrom, Halloween 2015. My daughter’s hair was the real deal.Official Team Account
🧡💙🧡💙@Mets TB to when @madelemarch and I repped the Mets at Trunk or Treat AND fell in love. https://t.co/Hggdo75vbjOfficial Team Account
IMO the #Mets should still be pursuing a multi-year deal here But a declined QO at least locks in you get compensation should Stroman sign elsewhere The Mets badly need starting pitching. Trying to shut him out because of the opt out is childishSource: the Mets intend to extend Marcus Stroman a qualifying offer by tomorrow's deadline. It is worth $18.9 million. No surprise there. The widespread industry expectation is that Stroman will decline and enter free agency, thereby garnering the Mets draft pick compensation.Minors
Great news. @STR0 will most likely decline and enter free agency. However, we shall see if the #Mets make a run to resign Stro. #LGMSource: the Mets intend to extend Marcus Stroman a qualifying offer by tomorrow's deadline. It is worth $18.9 million. No surprise there. The widespread industry expectation is that Stroman will decline and enter free agency, thereby garnering the Mets draft pick compensation.Blogger / Podcaster
