Report: Mets extending $18.9M qualifying offer to Stroman
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 1h
The New York Mets intend to extend the $18.9-million qualifying offer to impending free agent right-hander Marcus Stroman before Sunday afternoon's deadline, a source told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.If Stroman accepts, he'll return to the Mets at...
What is Next for MetNation After A Historic Day? By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 17m
Yesterday was a very historic day in the history of the Met franchise. The sale of the team was approved by MLB and Mayor DeBlasio exited stage left as he announced he […]
Mets Shut Down Minor League Instructs After Two Positive COVID-19 Tests
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 41m
The Mets have shut down their minor league instructs in Port St. Lucie after two COVID-19 tests came back positive, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.This shutdown should last for at l
Mets potential free agent targets: Masahiro Tanaka is possibility
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Here are three potential free agent targets for the Mets: Pitcher Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds The right-hander is the favorite to win the Cy Young award and has stated he is open to a short
Four Players Steve Cohen Should Target Aside From Trevor Bauer or J.T. Realmuto
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 2h
Steve Cohen is the new owner of the New York Mets and ready for free agency beginning Sunday night. Ben Fadden discusses key targets the Mets should pursue.
Brad Brach Exercises Player Option
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
Brad Brach exercised his $2.075MM player option to remain with the New York Mets, per Tim Healey of Newsday (via …
Brad Brach exercises 2021 option to stay with Mets
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Brach had ugly numbers in 2020.
They're Going to Hate Us
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 4h
The Mets spent the years from 1977-1983 as one of the worst franchises in all of American sport. Their best record during those seven years ...
