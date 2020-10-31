Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Extra
56718447_thumbnail

What is Next for MetNation After A Historic Day? By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 14m

Yesterday was a very historic day in the history of the Met franchise. The sale of the team was approved by MLB and Mayor DeBlasio exited stage left as he announced he […]

Mets Merized
50010335_thumbnail

Mets Shut Down Minor League Instructs After Two Positive COVID-19 Tests

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 38m

The Mets have shut down their minor league instructs in Port St. Lucie after two COVID-19 tests came back positive, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.This shutdown should last for at l

The Score
56717384_thumbnail

Report: Mets extending $18.9M qualifying offer to Stroman

by: Jason Wilson The Score 1h

The New York Mets intend to extend the $18.9-million qualifying offer to impending free agent right-hander Marcus Stroman before Sunday afternoon's deadline, a source told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.If Stroman accepts, he'll return to the Mets at...

New York Post
56716753_thumbnail

Mets potential free agent targets: Masahiro Tanaka is possibility

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Here are three potential free agent targets for the Mets: Pitcher Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds The right-hander is the favorite to win the Cy Young award and has stated he is open to a short

Prime Time Sports Talk
56716629_thumbnail

Four Players Steve Cohen Should Target Aside From Trevor Bauer or J.T. Realmuto

by: Ben Fadden Prime Time Sports Talk 2h

Steve Cohen is the new owner of the New York Mets and ready for free agency beginning Sunday night. Ben Fadden discusses key targets the Mets should pursue.

MLB Trade Rumors
48963816_thumbnail

Brad Brach Exercises Player Option

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 2h

Brad Brach exercised his $2.075MM player option to remain with the New York Mets, per Tim Healey of Newsday (via &hellip;

Amazin' Avenue
56716034_thumbnail

Brad Brach exercises 2021 option to stay with Mets

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Brach had ugly numbers in 2020.

Mike's Mets
56713512_thumbnail

They're Going to Hate Us

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 4h

The Mets spent the years from 1977-1983 as one of the worst franchises in all of American sport. Their best record during those seven years ...

