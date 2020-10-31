New York Mets
Mets shut down minor-league instructional camp after two positive COVID-19 tests | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com October 31, 2020 7:33 PM — Newsday 1h
The coronavirus pandemic is not done messing with the Mets’ 2020. The team shut down its minor-league instructional camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after a pair of players tested positive for COVID-1
Mets to extend qualifying offer to LI's Marcus Stroman, source says | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated October 31, 2020 7:47 PM — Newsday 59m
Amid a bunch of questions about the Mets’ 2021 rotation, the team plans to make righthander Marcus Stroman a qualifying offer ahead of the Sunday deadline, a source said Saturday. Also, righthanded re
What is Next for MetNation After A Historic Day? By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 2h
Yesterday was a very historic day in the history of the Met franchise. The sale of the team was approved by MLB and Mayor DeBlasio exited stage left as he announced he […]
Mets Shut Down Minor League Instructs After Two Positive COVID-19 Tests
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets have shut down their minor league instructs in Port St. Lucie after two COVID-19 tests came back positive, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.This shutdown should last for at l
Report: Mets extending $18.9M qualifying offer to Stroman
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 3h
The New York Mets intend to extend the $18.9-million qualifying offer to impending free agent right-hander Marcus Stroman before Sunday afternoon's deadline, a source told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.If Stroman accepts, he'll return to the Mets at...
Mets potential free agent targets: Masahiro Tanaka is possibility
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Here are three potential free agent targets for the Mets: Pitcher Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds The right-hander is the favorite to win the Cy Young award and has stated he is open to a short
Four Players Steve Cohen Should Target Aside From Trevor Bauer or J.T. Realmuto
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 3h
Steve Cohen is the new owner of the New York Mets and ready for free agency beginning Sunday night. Ben Fadden discusses key targets the Mets should pursue.
Brad Brach Exercises Player Option
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
Brad Brach exercised his $2.075MM player option to remain with the New York Mets, per Tim Healey of Newsday (via …
Brad Brach exercises 2021 option to stay with Mets
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
Brach had ugly numbers in 2020.
