Scouting Report - OF - Benny Montgomery
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Benny Montgomery OF 6-4 200 Red Land HS (PA) PG - Benny Montgomery is a 2021 OF/RHP with a 6-4 200 lb. frame from Lewis...
Tickets for 2021 MLB games: It's buyer beware | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated October 31, 2020 9:14 PM — Newsday 1h
In normal times, the excitement over Steve Cohen’s purchase of the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families likely would lead to a surge in ticket-buying by fans of the team. These are not normal times.
Quick Hits: Nationals, Yankees, Mets
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Washington Nationals are facing a host of changes after missing the playoffs in their title-defense campaign. They laid off …
What is Next for MetNation After A Historic Day? By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 3h
Yesterday was a very historic day in the history of the Met franchise. The sale of the team was approved by MLB and Mayor DeBlasio exited stage left as he announced he […]
Mets Shut Down Minor League Instructs After Two Positive COVID-19 Tests
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 4h
The Mets have shut down their minor league instructs in Port St. Lucie after two COVID-19 tests came back positive, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.This shutdown should last for at l
Report: Mets extending $18.9M qualifying offer to Stroman
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 4h
The New York Mets intend to extend the $18.9-million qualifying offer to impending free agent right-hander Marcus Stroman before Sunday afternoon's deadline, a source told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.If Stroman accepts, he'll return to the Mets at...
Mets potential free agent targets: Masahiro Tanaka is possibility
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5h
Here are three potential free agent targets for the Mets: Pitcher Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds The right-hander is the favorite to win the Cy Young award and has stated he is open to a short
Four Players Steve Cohen Should Target Aside From Trevor Bauer or J.T. Realmuto
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 5h
Steve Cohen is the new owner of the New York Mets and ready for free agency beginning Sunday night. Ben Fadden discusses key targets the Mets should pursue.
