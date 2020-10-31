New York Mets
Scouting Report - OF - Braden Montgomery
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 59m
Braden Montgomery OF 6-2 200 Madison Central HS (MS) Talking Chop - Braden Montgomery, OF - Braden Montgomery went out ...
Examining best and worst of New York sports teams owners
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 1h
Every aggrieved sports fan has the same blueprint: Just get me a new owner, any new owner, and things are going to get better. They have to get better. Of course, they don’t always get better, but
Tickets for 2021 MLB games: It's buyer beware | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated October 31, 2020 9:14 PM — Newsday 3h
In normal times, the excitement over Steve Cohen’s purchase of the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families likely would lead to a surge in ticket-buying by fans of the team. These are not normal times.
Quick Hits: Nationals, Yankees, Mets
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
The Washington Nationals are facing a host of changes after missing the playoffs in their title-defense campaign. They laid off …
What is Next for MetNation After A Historic Day? By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 5h
Yesterday was a very historic day in the history of the Met franchise. The sale of the team was approved by MLB and Mayor DeBlasio exited stage left as he announced he […]
Mets Shut Down Minor League Instructs After Two Positive COVID-19 Tests
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 5h
The Mets have shut down their minor league instructs in Port St. Lucie after two COVID-19 tests came back positive, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.This shutdown should last for at l
Report: Mets extending $18.9M qualifying offer to Stroman
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 6h
The New York Mets intend to extend the $18.9-million qualifying offer to impending free agent right-hander Marcus Stroman before Sunday afternoon's deadline, a source told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.If Stroman accepts, he'll return to the Mets at...
Four Players Steve Cohen Should Target Aside From Trevor Bauer or J.T. Realmuto
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 7h
Steve Cohen is the new owner of the New York Mets and ready for free agency beginning Sunday night. Ben Fadden discusses key targets the Mets should pursue.
