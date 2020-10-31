Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
56723137_thumbnail

Steve Cohen set to end Mets’ tradition of free-agency penny-pinching

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Goodbye offseason dysfunction and hello efficiency? Steve Cohen’s arrival as the Mets’ new owner figures to end the annual tradition of team executives beginning the free-agent signing period,

Mack's Mets
56721456_thumbnail

Scouting Report - OF - Braden Montgomery

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 5h

  Braden Montgomery   OF 6-2 200 Madison Central HS (MS)   Talking Chop  -   Braden Montgomery, OF - Braden Montgomery went out ...

New York Post
56721193_thumbnail

Examining best and worst of New York sports teams owners

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 5h

Every aggrieved sports fan has the same blueprint: Just get me a new owner, any new owner, and things are going to get better. They have to get better. Of course, they don’t always get better, but

Newsday
56720352_thumbnail

Tickets for 2021 MLB games: It's buyer beware | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated October 31, 2020 9:14 PM Newsday 6h

In normal times, the excitement over Steve Cohen’s purchase of the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families likely would lead to a surge in ticket-buying by fans of the team. These are not normal times.

MLB Trade Rumors
54003031_thumbnail

Quick Hits: Nationals, Yankees, Mets

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 7h

The Washington Nationals are facing a host of changes after missing the playoffs in their title-defense campaign. They laid off &hellip;

The New York Extra
56718447_thumbnail

What is Next for MetNation After A Historic Day? By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 9h

Yesterday was a very historic day in the history of the Met franchise. The sale of the team was approved by MLB and Mayor DeBlasio exited stage left as he announced he […]

Mets Merized
50010335_thumbnail

Mets Shut Down Minor League Instructs After Two Positive COVID-19 Tests

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 9h

The Mets have shut down their minor league instructs in Port St. Lucie after two COVID-19 tests came back positive, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.This shutdown should last for at l

The Score
56717384_thumbnail

Report: Mets extending $18.9M qualifying offer to Stroman

by: Jason Wilson The Score 10h

The New York Mets intend to extend the $18.9-million qualifying offer to impending free agent right-hander Marcus Stroman before Sunday afternoon's deadline, a source told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.If Stroman accepts, he'll return to the Mets at...

