Mets' Betances to exercise option (source)
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
Dellin Betances will exercise his $6.8 million player option with the Mets for 2021, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Sunday. The club has not confirmed the reliever's decision. Betances, 32, signed with the Mets as a free agent last...
The Mets’ offensive core is Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 13m
We like things that are easy. It’s why we add together OBP and SLG to get OPS, which we use as a shorthand for offensive production. In mathematical reality, you never add things with different den…
Mets plan to give Marcus Stroman $18.9 million qualifying offer
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 17m
Marcus Stroman will at least net the Mets a draft pick upon departure. The Mets plan to extend a qualifying offer to the veteran right-hander, according to an industry source, giving Stroman the
Mets notes: Steve Cohen to close within 10 days, Marcus Stroman sent $18.9 million QO
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 17m
The hardest part of the Steve Cohen takeover of the New York Mets is over.
2020 Mets Report Card: Jeff McNeil
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 30m
Jeff McNeilPlayer Info: Age: 28, L/RPlayer Stats: 52 G, 183 AB, .311 AVG, .383 OBP, .454 SLG, .836 OPS, 4 HR, 23 RBI, 19 R, 0 SB, 57 H, 20 BBAdvanced Stats: 1.3 bWAR, 1.2 fWAR, 131 OPS+, 1
The Mets should consider extending the Edwin Díaz experience
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 47m
The club may just have the closer they traded for.
New York Mets, Steve Cohen, Can’t Trade Top Prospects, Repeat Brodie Van Wagenen’s Mistakes
by: Shlomo Sprung — Forbes 1h
Steve Cohen and the Mets can build a consistent winner if they avoid previous managerial mistakes, most notably trading top prospects for veterans they can sign in free agency anyway.
2021 Top Draft Targets - Ian Moller, Irving Carter, Benny Montgomery, Cade Cavalli, Jackson Wolf
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Ian Moller C 6-1 201 Wahlert HS (IA) - Projected 1st/2nd round Dia...
