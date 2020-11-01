Sharp is also one of the names circulating as Mets possibility — but like all that have surfaced so far, the key words and preliminary and no discussions yet.

Ken Rosenthal Per sources, add three Royals executives to list of candidates who have been part of first round of interviews for the Angels’ vacant GM position: Assistant GMs Scott Sharp and J.J. Picollo and assistant to GM Gene Watson. Sharp perhaps most likely of three to advance in process.