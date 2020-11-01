Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets HOFer Mike Piazza supported President Trump at Trump Rally on Saturday

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

From Fox News! Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza got a shout out from President Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Piazza was spotted in the crowd in Reading as Trump tried to rally his supporters a few days before the presidential...

The Mets Police
Uncle Steve2 wants your opinions on how to make your Mets experience better

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

So UncleSteve2, who is so rich he should just buy twitter so he can become UncleSteve1, would like your ideas for the Mets. I think @ceetar, obviously between beers, makes a lot of sense here that Uncle Steve could just talk to like Darren, @mediagoon

Metro News
54219882_thumbnail

Mets notes: Steve Cohen to close within 10 days, Marcus Stroman sent $18.9 million QO

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 15m

The hardest part of the Steve Cohen takeover of the New York Mets is over.

Big League Stew
56691895_thumbnail

New Mets owner Steve Cohen takes bold step of asking fans for feedback on Twitter

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 21m

Steve Cohen's request could have ended in disaster, but it mostly went well.

nj.com
56478181_thumbnail

Why Yankees should buy low on Mets' Marcus Stroman - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 25m

The Yankees need a big-time starting pitcher to put behind Gerrit Cole in the 2021 rotation. Marcus Stroman could be the perfect fit.

Daily News
55650315_thumbnail

Steve Cohen says Mets sale should close in 'next 10 days' - New York Daily News

by: Daily News Sports Desk NY Daily News 30m

The newly approved owner of the Mets took to social media on Sunday morning to provide an update on the sale of the club, but also to engage with fans.

CBS Sports

MLB free agency: Five players likely to receive Qualifying Offers, including Mets' Marcus Stroman - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry Nov 1, 2020 at 12:37 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 51m

Sunday marks the deadline for teams to extend the one-year Qualifying Offer to their pending free agents

Empire Sports Media
56497404_thumbnail

New York Mets: Betances, Brach Opt In and Stroman Gets Qualifying Offer

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 1h

The New York Mets have had a busy couple of days as they try to revitalize their roster after a disappointing 2020. As expected, Dellin Betances and Brad Brach, both underachieving relievers, exercised their offers for the 2021 season. The Mets also...

Mets Merized
55442193_thumbnail

Castrovince: Mets Will Sign J.T. Realmuto, Re-Sign Marcus Stroman

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 1h

In his most recent piece for MLB.com, Anthony Castrovince predicts a couple key signings for the Mets in the near future.First and foremost, Castrovince believes that it is almost certain the

