New York Mets Transactions
by: Jared Cantatore — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2h
The New York Mets are making three transactions ahead of the beginning of free agency and the deadling to make qualifying offers to players.
Uncle Steve2 wants your opinions on how to make your Mets experience better
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
So UncleSteve2, who is so rich he should just buy twitter so he can become UncleSteve1, would like your ideas for the Mets. I think @ceetar, obviously between beers, makes a lot of sense here that Uncle Steve could just talk to like Darren, @mediagoon
Mets notes: Steve Cohen to close within 10 days, Marcus Stroman sent $18.9 million QO
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 15m
The hardest part of the Steve Cohen takeover of the New York Mets is over.
New Mets owner Steve Cohen takes bold step of asking fans for feedback on Twitter
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 21m
Steve Cohen's request could have ended in disaster, but it mostly went well.
Why Yankees should buy low on Mets' Marcus Stroman - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 26m
The Yankees need a big-time starting pitcher to put behind Gerrit Cole in the 2021 rotation. Marcus Stroman could be the perfect fit.
Steve Cohen says Mets sale should close in 'next 10 days' - New York Daily News
by: Daily News Sports Desk — NY Daily News 30m
The newly approved owner of the Mets took to social media on Sunday morning to provide an update on the sale of the club, but also to engage with fans.
MLB free agency: Five players likely to receive Qualifying Offers, including Mets' Marcus Stroman - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Nov 1, 2020 at 12:37 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 51m
Sunday marks the deadline for teams to extend the one-year Qualifying Offer to their pending free agents
New York Mets: Betances, Brach Opt In and Stroman Gets Qualifying Offer
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 1h
The New York Mets have had a busy couple of days as they try to revitalize their roster after a disappointing 2020. As expected, Dellin Betances and Brad Brach, both underachieving relievers, exercised their offers for the 2021 season. The Mets also...
Castrovince: Mets Will Sign J.T. Realmuto, Re-Sign Marcus Stroman
by: Violeta Pietronico — Mets Merized Online 1h
In his most recent piece for MLB.com, Anthony Castrovince predicts a couple key signings for the Mets in the near future.First and foremost, Castrovince believes that it is almost certain the
