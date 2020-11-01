Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets free agency primer: Top-5 targets for each position of need

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2h

For the first time in what feels like ever, the stars seem to be aligning for the New York Mets when it comes to their chances of succeeding within the

Prime Time Sports Talk
56734639_thumbnail

MLB Free Agent Profile: J.T. Realmuto

by: Yehuda Schwartz Prime Time Sports Talk 40m

As the MLB Hot Stove begins, @yaschwa30 takes a look at free agent J.T. Realmuto who will be one of the most sought-after players this offseason.

cbc.ca
56734186_thumbnail

Pitcher Marcus Stroman receives $18.9M US qualifying offer from Mets

by: Jerry Beach CBC Sports 1h

Marcus Stroman has until Nov. 11 to accept or reject a one-year, $18.9-million US qualifying offer from the New York Mets. The former Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher could decline and enter free agency.

Newsday
56733810_thumbnail

Dellin Betances exercises $6.8 million player option, will stay with Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 1, 2020 2:35 PM Newsday 1h

Lifelong New Yorker Dellin Betances is set to stay here for 2021. The Mets’ righthanded reliever exercised his player option for next season on Sunday. He chose a guaranteed $6.8 million salary over a

ESPN
39604744_thumbnail

Mets: Betances returning; Stroman gets offer

by: Associated Press ESPN 1h

Dellin Betances and Brad Back exercised their player options on Sunday while the Mets made an $18.9 million qualifying offer to right-hander Marcus Stroman.

New York Post
56701493_thumbnail

Steve Cohen asking Mets fans for ideas before he’s ‘off and running’

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 1h

One of the first things Steve Cohen did as the Mets new owner was take to Twitter and talk to the fans. “I anticipate closing the deal in the next 10 days and then it’s off and running,” the

Daily News
56732901_thumbnail

Mets extend qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman, Dellin Betances and Brad Brach exercise player options - New York Daily News

by: Daily News Sports Desk NY Daily News 2h

As expected, the Mets extended a $18.9 million qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman ahead of the Sunday 5 p.m. deadline.

Mack's Mets

METS ROSTER NOTES

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

      METS ROSTER NOTES     FLUSHING, N.Y., November 1, 2020 –  The New York Mets today announced that they have extended a qualifying offer...

