Mets: Betances returning; Stroman gets offer
by: Associated Press — ESPN 1h
Dellin Betances and Brad Back exercised their player options on Sunday while the Mets made an $18.9 million qualifying offer to right-hander Marcus Stroman.
MLB Free Agent Profile: J.T. Realmuto
by: Yehuda Schwartz — Prime Time Sports Talk 41m
As the MLB Hot Stove begins, @yaschwa30 takes a look at free agent J.T. Realmuto who will be one of the most sought-after players this offseason.
Pitcher Marcus Stroman receives $18.9M US qualifying offer from Mets
by: Jerry Beach — CBC Sports 1h
Marcus Stroman has until Nov. 11 to accept or reject a one-year, $18.9-million US qualifying offer from the New York Mets. The former Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher could decline and enter free agency.
Dellin Betances exercises $6.8 million player option, will stay with Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 1, 2020 2:35 PM — Newsday 1h
Lifelong New Yorker Dellin Betances is set to stay here for 2021. The Mets’ righthanded reliever exercised his player option for next season on Sunday. He chose a guaranteed $6.8 million salary over a
Steve Cohen asking Mets fans for ideas before he’s ‘off and running’
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 1h
One of the first things Steve Cohen did as the Mets new owner was take to Twitter and talk to the fans. “I anticipate closing the deal in the next 10 days and then it’s off and running,” the
Mets free agency primer: Top-5 targets for each position of need
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 2h
For the first time in what feels like ever, the stars seem to be aligning for the New York Mets when it comes to their chances of succeeding within the
Mets extend qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman, Dellin Betances and Brad Brach exercise player options - New York Daily News
by: Daily News Sports Desk — NY Daily News 2h
As expected, the Mets extended a $18.9 million qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman ahead of the Sunday 5 p.m. deadline.
METS ROSTER NOTES
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
METS ROSTER NOTES FLUSHING, N.Y., November 1, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have extended a qualifying offer...
RT @MLBPipeline: The #Mets extended an $18.9 million qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman, who has 10 days to accept or decline. New York will receive a Draft pick after Competitive Balance Round B as compensation if Stroman declines and signs with another team. More: https://t.co/rc4mVZdYf1 https://t.co/v6cvtlKkLyBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets extended an $18.9 million qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman, who has 10 days to accept or decline. New York will receive a Draft pick after Competitive Balance Round B as compensation if Stroman declines and signs with another team. More: https://t.co/rc4mVZdYf1Minors
RT @timbhealey: “I anticipate closing the deal in the next 10 days and then it’s off and running. I would love to hear your ideas to make YOUR Mets experience better." Steve Cohen is on Twitter. Yes, really. Story: https://t.co/IsDuArZu86Beat Writer / Columnist
Long Island siren: Jonathan Strangio is a Rockville Centre native and a once-upon-a-time Mets intern. He told the Angels earlier this year that he was relocating to the east coast for family reasons, according to @JeffFletcherOCR.In addition to having a vacancy at GM, the #Angels are going to be without both of their assistant GM's. https://t.co/EJoj3s2H7EBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets’ new owner — this is actually his account, but it’s not verified yet — is asking fans for their input. What a time. (The replies are great)I would love to hear your ideas to make YOUR Mets experience better.Beat Writer / Columnist
On this day in 2015, the Royals defeated the Mets in Game 5 to claim their first World Series title in 30 yearsMisc
