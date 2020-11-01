New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees: Arbitration Settlements Figure To Pile On Team’s Payroll Woes
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
The Yankees will soon be exchanging numbers with 13 arbitration eligible players. Following another "failed" year, do they all deserve raises?
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Trevor Bauer, George Springer Among Group to Receive Qualifying Offers
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 42s
Major League Baseball's offseason has officially begun.As per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, once their five-day exclusive extension negotiation windows with their former clubs had closed at Sunday
Ranking MLB’s top 30 free agents and predicting where they’ll sign
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 9m
This will be a Hot Stove League unlike any other. It could start slowly. It could get ugly. Yet as Eddie Murphy once said, money don’t crack. Baseball’s free-agent market, which officially
MLB Free Agent Profile: J.T. Realmuto
by: Yehuda Schwartz — Prime Time Sports Talk 3h
As the MLB Hot Stove begins, @yaschwa30 takes a look at free agent J.T. Realmuto who will be one of the most sought-after players this offseason.
Pitcher Marcus Stroman receives $18.9M US qualifying offer from Mets
by: Jerry Beach — CBC Sports 3h
Marcus Stroman has until Nov. 11 to accept or reject a one-year, $18.9-million US qualifying offer from the New York Mets. The former Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher could decline and enter free agency.
Dellin Betances exercises $6.8 million player option, will stay with Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 1, 2020 2:35 PM — Newsday 3h
Lifelong New Yorker Dellin Betances is set to stay here for 2021. The Mets’ righthanded reliever exercised his player option for next season on Sunday. He chose a guaranteed $6.8 million salary over a
Mets: Betances returning; Stroman gets offer
by: Associated Press — ESPN 3h
Dellin Betances and Brad Back exercised their player options on Sunday while the Mets made an $18.9 million qualifying offer to right-hander Marcus Stroman.
Mets extend qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman, Dellin Betances and Brad Brach exercise player options - New York Daily News
by: Daily News Sports Desk — NY Daily News 4h
As expected, the Mets extended a $18.9 million qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman ahead of the Sunday 5 p.m. deadline.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @DynastyOneStop: So excited for year two of D1S 30 Rock. We bid a sad goodbye to @coachingish & @FSDoubleA but I'm excited for the 30 managers we've got: @baseballpods of https://t.co/qosuFBdq9c @BDavisStanCubs of all things Cubs @berrys_baseball @BobOsgood15 of @dynastyguruBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Trevor Bauer, George Springer Among Group to Receive Qualifying Offers https://t.co/rZGqrt4jCE #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CramerNY: Tune in tonight as I host the second hour of #SportsTalk1240 LIVE at 9pm after the great @BDonohueWGBB! I’ll be recapping a sure to be painful day for the #Jets, previewing the #Giants on #MNF, looking at #Yankees plans, and basking in the glory of Steve Cohen owning the #Mets https://t.co/PyuGNXM8VVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KenDavidoff: Good evening and welcome to the official start of the #MLB Hot Stove season. Here's our annual Top 30 free agents and predictions: https://t.co/md5s5wgaTD #Mets #Phillies #Padres #Yankees #Reds #WhiteSox #RedSox #BlueJays #Dodgers #Rays #Giants #Angels #Athletics #BravesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Well, there goes my Rookie of the Year award.This is indeed the Twitter account of new Mets owner Steve Cohen. https://t.co/Js3fhNJsfHTV / Radio Personality
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets