New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Yankees: Arbitration Settlements Figure To Pile On Team’s Payroll Woes

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

The Yankees will soon be exchanging numbers with 13 arbitration eligible players. Following another "failed" year, do they all deserve raises?

Mets Merized
Trevor Bauer, George Springer Among Group to Receive Qualifying Offers

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 42s

Major League Baseball's offseason has officially begun.As per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, once their five-day exclusive extension negotiation windows with their former clubs had closed at Sunday

New York Post
Ranking MLB’s top 30 free agents and predicting where they’ll sign

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 9m

This will be a Hot Stove League unlike any other. It could start slowly. It could get ugly. Yet as Eddie Murphy once said, money don’t crack. Baseball’s free-agent market, which officially

Prime Time Sports Talk
MLB Free Agent Profile: J.T. Realmuto

by: Yehuda Schwartz Prime Time Sports Talk 3h

As the MLB Hot Stove begins, @yaschwa30 takes a look at free agent J.T. Realmuto who will be one of the most sought-after players this offseason.

cbc.ca
Pitcher Marcus Stroman receives $18.9M US qualifying offer from Mets

by: Jerry Beach CBC Sports 3h

Marcus Stroman has until Nov. 11 to accept or reject a one-year, $18.9-million US qualifying offer from the New York Mets. The former Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher could decline and enter free agency.

Newsday
Dellin Betances exercises $6.8 million player option, will stay with Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 1, 2020 2:35 PM Newsday 3h

Lifelong New Yorker Dellin Betances is set to stay here for 2021. The Mets’ righthanded reliever exercised his player option for next season on Sunday. He chose a guaranteed $6.8 million salary over a

ESPN
Mets: Betances returning; Stroman gets offer

by: Associated Press ESPN 3h

Dellin Betances and Brad Back exercised their player options on Sunday while the Mets made an $18.9 million qualifying offer to right-hander Marcus Stroman.

Daily News
Mets extend qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman, Dellin Betances and Brad Brach exercise player options - New York Daily News

by: Daily News Sports Desk NY Daily News 4h

As expected, the Mets extended a $18.9 million qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman ahead of the Sunday 5 p.m. deadline.

